Preview of match day 15: Vera against Tenisca

04/01/2021 at 1:45 PM CEST

The Vera receives this Friday at 1:00 p.m. the visit of the Tennisca in it New Salvador Ledesma during their fifteenth meeting in the First Phase of the Third Division.

For his part, Tenisca reaped a three-way tie against the Güímar, adding a point in the last game played in the competition, so that he comes to the game with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. To date, of the 16 games the team has played in the First Phase of the Third Division, it has won eight of them with a figure of 30 goals in favor and 17 against.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Vera he has won four times, he has lost once and he has drawn twice in seven games played so far, which means he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. In the role of visitor, the Tennisca they have won twice and drawn twice in their eight games played, figures that show deficiencies in the team during their away matches.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the New Salvador Ledesma, obtaining as a result three defeats and three draws in favor of the Vera. Likewise, the local team accumulates a streak of two games in a row without losing at home against Tennisca. The last match that both teams played in this tournament was in November 2020 and ended with a 4-1 result in favor of the Tennisca.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the First Phase of the Third Division, we can see that the Tenisca they are ahead of the home team with a four-point lead. At this time, the Vera it has 24 points and is in seventh position. For its part, the visiting team is third with 28 points.