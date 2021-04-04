Preview of match day 13: Querétaro against Tigres UANL

04/04/2021

On at 02:30 CEST

Next Monday at 02:00 the match of the thirteenth day of the MX Clausura League will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute Queretaro and to UANL Tigers in it Corregidora of Queretaro.

The Queretaro reaches the thirteenth day with the intention of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Tijuana in the previous match by a score of 3-1. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won in four of the 12 matches played to date.

Regarding the visiting team, the UANL Tigers could not win at Pachuca in his last game (1-0), so he hopes to end his losing streak and guide his career in the tournament. To date, of the 11 games the team has played in the MX Clausura League, it has won three of them.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Queretaro He has four wins and two draws in six games played in his stadium, figures that highlight the potential and the safety of the team when they play in his stadium. At home, the UANL Tigers He has been defeated twice and has drawn twice in his five games that he has played so far, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the game that will measure him against him. Queretaro.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Queretaro and the results are two wins, eight losses and nine draws for the locals. In turn, the visitors have not lost in their last 14 visits to the stadium of the Queretaro. The last match they played together in this tournament was in September 2020 and ended with a 3-0 result in favor of the UANL Tigers.