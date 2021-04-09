Preview of match day 1: UM Escobedo against Cayón

04/09/2021 at 6:03 PM CEST

The UM Escobedo and the Cayon They will meet in their first match in the Second Phase of the Third Division, which will begin this Saturday at 18:00.

The UM Escobedo He was in third position in the First Phase of the Third Division with 37 points and a balance of 27 goals in favor and 17 against.

As for the visitor, the Cayon He ranked first in the previous phase of the league with 51 points and figures of 47 goals for him and 14 against.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the UM Escobedo and the results are three defeats and 10 draws for the locals. In turn, the local team has a streak of seven games in a row without losing at home against the Cayon. The last time they played the UM Escobedo and the Cayon in this tournament it was in February 2020 and they ended up drawing 1-1.