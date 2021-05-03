Preview of ‘Los Eternos’ and clues about the premiere of ‘The Fantastic Four’

Completely unexpectedly, Marvel has released a lengthy ad to promote the films it will release this year, including The Eternals. This is the first time that those directed by Mickey offer a first look at the aforementioned film. If everything goes according to plan, Los Eternos will premiere next November 5th in theaters. In addition, the video also includes a important reference to Fantastic Four.

Marvel has not yet ruled on the release date of Fantastic Four. However, the promotional hints that it will be part of phase 4. The reason? All the films that appear in the video, even if it is only their logo, belong to the fourth stage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Taking into account that phase 4 will extend until 2023, It should come as no surprise that Fantastic Four are in charge of closing the curtain at the end of that year.

Quite the opposite happens with The EternalsWell, at this point we already know multiple details about it. The promising distribution is confirmed by Angelina Jolie (Thena), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Richard Madden (Ikarias), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo Sunen), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Don-seok Ma (Gilgamesh), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Barry Keoghan (Druig) and Kit Harington (Black Knight). You can see the trailer below:

Marvel took advantage of the material to confirm the release dates of multiple phase 4 productions. This is the calendar of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the next three years. Be careful, because we already have the confirmed names for the sequels of Captain Marvel and Black Panther:

Black widow: July 9, 2021.Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings: September 3, 2021.The Eternals: November 5, 2021.Spider-Man: No Way Home: December 17, 2021.Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness: March 25, 2022.Thor: love & Thunder: May 6, 2022.Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: July 8, 2022.The marvels (Captain Marvel 2): ​​November 11, 2022.Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: February 17, 2023.Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: May 5, 2023.

The video, by the way, has a emotional message narrated by Stan Lee which serves to encourage fans during a difficult time for the world: «I love being with people, it is the most incredible thing in the world. That world can change and evolve, but the only thing that will never change is that we are all part of one big family. That man next to you is your brother. That woman over there is your sister. We are all part of a universe that is always moving forward, towards greater glory.

We know that Marvel, like many other film companies, has suffered the ravages of the pandemic and its release schedule has been delayed for more than a year. However, the current outlook seems to have improved in some regions of the world thanks to the massive vaccination campaign. Of course, the cinema is one of the industries that most appreciates it.

Related