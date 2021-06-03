Preview of group B of Euro 2020: Belgium, to demolish the last door

Belgium is one of the great favorites of this Eurocup. Since the arrival in 2016 of Roberto Martinez to the bench, the golden generation of the ‘red devils’ has only grown. They reached the fourth in France 2016, they were third in Russia 2018 and the moment of truth is coming. The moment to endorse with a title its number 1 in the FIFA ranking.

Maybe Belgium be the most dominant team at both ends of the field. Thibaut Courtois comes from being differential with the Real Madrid Y Romelu Lukaku to provide 40 goals in the Inter champion. However, some sensitive doubts arise. The level of Eden Hazard, undisputed star not so long ago, and when will Kevin De Bruyne appear, injured in the Champions League final.

What’s more, Axel witsel, a key figure to give balance in the spinal cord, he also arrives touched. Finally, another question is whether the rear formed by Alderweireld (32), Vertonghen (34) and Vermaelen (35) will stand the test of time. Denayer you could enter through one of them.

Coach: Roberto Martínez. His signing in 2016 enhanced the best version of a golden generation that this time starts as one of the clear favorites.

Figure: Kevin De Bruyne. Eden Hazard’s downturn facilitated the ‘sorpasso’ of the ‘citizen’ star. It does it all and well: shoot, drive, assist and build. It must be the leader.

Eleven type: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Vermaelen; Meunier, Dendoncker, De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard; Mertens, Eden Hazard; Lukaku.

The Braithwaite opportunity

After missing France 2016, Denmark go back to the Eurocup with the same references that in the 2018 World Cup they fell in the second round. And it is that despite the relief on the bench, Kasper Hjulmand he hasn’t done much experimentation in his ten games in charge. The coach has, among others, a Martin Braithwaite that has been fixed. The European event is presented as the ideal setting for a Barcelona player to claim.

Likewise, Denmark’s strength resides in the bloc. His defense is fierce, insurmountable bypass with the tandem Christensen–Kjaer Y Schmeichel under sticks. The double pivot, Hojbjerg–Delaney, pure claw and on the bands has elusive players like Damgaard, one of the revelations of ‘calcium’.

In Italy it also plays Eriksen, The conductor of the orchestra. With five goals he was the top scorer in the qualifying phase, which in turn reveals the lack of a great scorer. DenmarkOn the other hand, they will play the entire group stage at home.

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand. At 49 years old and with ten games in office, he takes on the greatest challenge of his career. In 2012 he won the league with Nordsjaelland.

Figure: Christian Eriksen. Recovered after the winter at Inter champions, the ’10’ recalled Tottenham’s and is the most creative Danish in the final third of the field.

Eleven type: Schmeichel; Wass, Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle; Hojbjerg, Delaney; Poulsen, Eriksen, Braithwaite; Wind.

More information (Auto)

News title (Auto)

Russia, to reaffirm its great World Cup

It is up to Russia to prove that 2018 was not the dream of a few summer nights. The World Cup host performed better than expected. They eliminated Spain in the round of 16 and fell in the quarterfinals, on penalties, against Croatia. The arrival of Stanislav Cherchesov on the bench in 2016 gave the project a stability that bears fruit. His classification is the best proof: eight victories in 10 games. In attack the benchmark is still Artem Dzyuba, Russian top scorer in the qualifying phase with nine goals.

The big question that hangs over this selection is whether it will be able to match the level of 2018. Especially in cases such as Cheryshev, especially inspired and aiming for an important shock from the bench. OR Golovin, one of the revelations of that tournament, and that will have to assume gallons.

From the outset, the public factor will play in their favor again in two games in the group stage. Russia, classified for the fifth consecutive edition, has not passed the first phase since in 2008 it reached bronze led by the best Arshavin.

Coach: Stanislav Cherchesov. He arrived in 2016 and led Russia to the quarterfinals of their World Cup. Before that he was international under the sticks and directed in Russia and Poland.

Figure: Artem Dzyuba. The Zenit giant did not exhaust his gunpowder in the last World Cup. This season he has signed 22 goals and scored 9 in the qualifying phase.

Eleven type: Shunin; Mario Fernandes, Semenov, Dzhikiya, Kudryashov; Ozdoyev, Kuzyaev; Ionov, Golovin, Miranchuk; Dzyuba.

Finland finally breaks its roof

Dispute the Eurocup it is already a total success for Finnish football. The Nordic team makes its debut in a major international tournament with nothing to lose. With the qualifying phase roof knocked down, anything that is going into the playoffs will be giving the bell.

Markku Kanerva he is the architect of this success. A teacher by profession, in 2009 he already directed what was to date the greatest success in Finnish football, the U21 Euro dispute. In that group were some of those who follow today: Toivio, Raitala, Sparv… or Pukki. The forward of the Norwich City He is the star of this team without big names. He has 30 goals in 90 caps and in the qualifying phase he scored 10 of the 16 goals for the national team.

A team that, despite its limitations, can compete with anyone thanks to its defensive strength. In the previous phase he conceded only 10 goals and, likewise, also achieved promotion to League B of the Nations League. The goalkeeper, Hradecky, is another of the mainstays.

Coach: Markku Kanerva. Five-time Finnish champion as a player, he spent 12 years in the U21s and as an assistant before taking command in 2016.

Figure: Teemu Pukki. The Norwich City striker was the main protagonist of the access to the Euro with 10 of the 16 goals of the team in the qualifying phase.

Eleven kind: Hradecky; Raitala, Toivio, Arajuuri, Uronen; Lod, Kamara, Sparv, Taylor; Pukki and Pohjanpalo.