Preview, in scoop, of Toño López’s debut

‘Brothers in law’: Preview, in scoop, of the sitcom that will hit theaters on April 9 from Filmax This is Toño López’s debut film and they lead the cast Xosé A. Touriñán, Miguel de Liria and Federico Pérez Rey



On April 9, it will hit theaters with Filmax ‘Brothers in law’, debut of Toño López and the first film produced by Portocabo, the company responsible for successful series such as ‘Hierro’ and with which it shares many of the names of the technical fiction team that Candela Peña starred in for Movistar +.

Starring Xosé A. Touriñán, Miguel de Liria and Federico Pérez Rey, tells the story of Eduardo (Miguel de Lira) and his brother-in-law Sabonis (Xosé A. Touriñán), who have just screwed up one of their businesses and need money. A lot of money. It will be Sabonis who finds the solution to the problem by kidnapping Modesto (Federico Pérez Rey), brother-in-law of Alicia Zamora, the businesswoman who deceived them and left them stranded. There is only one small problem: Alicia does not plan to pay a euro for her brother-in-law. However, it is Modesto himself who devises a new plan with which Eduardo and Sabonis will be able to save the family winery. These three brothers-in-law have everything to fail, but as Sabonis would say, it will be bad.

With a cast that is completed by Galician actresses such as Iolanda Muiños (Fariña; Néboa) or Maria Vazquez (Who kills iron; Living without permission), sign the guiden Araceli Gonda (Iron; 18 meals).

