Preview clip of horror movie with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Cary Elwes

Advance, in scoop, of ‘Pray for us’, supernatural horror film that hits theaters on Wednesday 31st by Sony Pictures Starring Jeffrey dean morgan (‘The Walking Dead’) and Cary elwes (‘The Princess Bride’), tells the story of a young woman with hearing impairment who, after an apparition of the Virgin Mary, is able to heal the sick The film is based on the successful book ‘Shrine’ by James Herbert

The Wednesday 31st hits theaters thanks to Sony Pictures ‘Pray for us’, supernatural horror film starring Jeffrey dean morgan (‘The Walking Dead’) and Cary elwes, the mythical Westley from ‘The Princess Bride’, and of which today we advance a preview clip.

Directed by Evan spiliotopoulos (‘Charlie’s Angels’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’) and based on the book ‘Shrine’ by James Herbert, tells the story of Alice, a young woman with hearing impairment who, after an alleged visitation of the Virgin Mary, is inexplicably able to listen, speak and heal the sick. As word spreads and people from all over the world flock to witness the miracles, a discredited journalist (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), hoping to revive his career, visits the small New England town to investigate. When terrifying events start to happen all over the place, he begins to question whether these phenomena are the work of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister. They complete the cast Katie aselton (‘She dies tomorrow’, ‘The Gift’) and William sadler (‘Iron Man 3’, ‘Perpetual Chain’).

