Preventive detention for three of the eight detainees who organized fights in the institute to publish them on the networks

The judge of the Court of Instruction Number 5 has decreed the admission in preventive detention communicated and without bail of three of the eight arrested last Wednesday as perpetrators of a crime of injuries for attacking people in Fuerteventura and uploading videos to the networks.

As reported by the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands (TSJC), the magistrate, acting as a guard, has made this decision after the declaration of the five persons of legal age, leaving two others in provisional freedom under the same charges with the prohibition to leave the island and to approach the people who claim to be victims of their attacks.

Meanwhile, the other three allegedly involved in these events they are minors and they have become available to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

“Totally unmotivated” assaults

For its part, the National Police arrested last Wednesday the eight young people who are part of a group calling itself the ‘vater’ and known for organizing fights with other young people at a high school Puerto del Rosario.

The events date back to the end of March when the agents received several complaints for “totally unmotivated” aggressions and committed by an organized violent youth group in different streets of the capital of Majorera.

Thus it was recorded that in total they were five people attacked, three of them having to be hospitalized for the injuries they suffered and the seriousness they were facing. Specifically, one of the victims was a man, aged 60, who was left unconscious on the road surface.

Five of them are 18 years old and another three are under 17

Given these facts, they initiated a police investigation that allowed them to fully identify a group of eight young people, five of them 18 years old and another three under 17, verifying that they had acted in a premeditated and surprising manner when committing the attacks, always ensuring a numerical superiority.

Likewise, the police tests determined that those investigated were part of a perfectly organized group, the ‘toilets’, which is known in an institute in Puerto del Rosario for organizing fights with other groups of young people, also counting among its ranks with federated members of martial arts mixed and those who made use of said knowledge during the attacks.

In addition, after the attacks carried out between 9:00 p.m. and 9:50 p.m., on the night of March 27, the agents were able to verify that they they uploaded videos to their social networks boasting of the events.