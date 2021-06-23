“Prevention of cryptocurrency laundering is a priority” according to the US Treasury

The US Treasury Department candidate to direct terrorism and financial intelligence said at a confirmation hearing that he would focus on regulation related to cryptocurrencies.

The US Treasury Department candidate to head the terrorism and financial intelligence division, Brian Nelson, delivered a statement on the cryptocurrency market during a Senate confirmation appearance. Nelson said he would make non-compliance with anti-money laundering laws a priority using cryptocurrencies.

Nelson was asked a question about the 2020 Anti-Money Laundering Act, and he responded by saying that he would subsequently work on regulating currencies, whatever their form. Specifically, he said:

“If they confirm me, I will give priority to the implementation of that piece of legislation, including the new regulations around cryptocurrency.”

The US authorities have raised the issue of cybercrime with regard to cryptocurrencies in recent months, following a report claiming that the Biden administration was developing a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. Authorities have also brought up the use of cryptocurrencies in cybercrime, with reports emerging just before the G7 Summit.

The company that runs the US Colonial Pipeline (America’s largest refined petroleum product pipeline system) was also hacked by the DarkSide hacker group. The group called for a ransom in Bitcoin, forcing the company to pay. However, the US authorities have recovered most of the funds. These incidents have spurred regulation and scrutiny of the cryptocurrency market.

Other governments and groups are also concerned about the use of cryptocurrencies to facilitate illicit activities. Among them is the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The FATF is a global body that deals with the application of laws that prevent terrorist financing, among other things. Officials of the agency have spoken with the Maltese authorities, concerned about possible oversights in the country’s regulatory framework. Malta, known as the “blockchain island” for its crypto-friendly framework, was one of the first nations to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework to attract entrepreneurs and businesses.

The crypto industry is currently facing heavy regulation and investigation by governments around the world. The measures adopted by countries such as China, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom have affected various aspects of the sector.

Securities regulation has been one of the big news in recent weeks, with the Ontario Securities Commission targeting KuCoin and Poloniex, among others. This follows in the footsteps of the US, where the SEC is involved in a case against Ripple, having already forced the closure of the Telegram Open Network (TON).

China, for its part, has set its sights on the mining industry, ordering the closure of operations in several regions. However, the most significant thing is that has asked banks to stop facilitating transactions related to cryptocurrencies, which has made a dent in the market.

