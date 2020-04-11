Of all the components of the cars, the windows and their elevators are the most used and they are required to work for a long time without maintaining them or helping them to work optimally.

Many times we do not think about how important they are, the security they give the car, in addition to keeping out elements of the weather and other pollutants that can damage the interiors of the car.

How to avoid that the glasses of your car get stuck?

First of all you must make sure that the car lifts must be greased so that they repel the water that comes into contact with the parts and avoid the formation of rust and corrosion inside the door.

Cleans and removes dirt and debris build-up to prevent them from clogging and damaging the system.

Apply lubricant to all compounds to work well and prevent the creation of corrosion throughout the system

Not using the elevator also affects the operation of the elevator, it is recommended to raise and lower the glass to ensure that they work.

Regardless of whether they are electrical or manual, they are exposed to oxidizing elements that can clog them, or even generate corrosion inside the door that will cause all systems to be damaged.

