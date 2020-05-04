Three men were held in preventive detention by recent judicial dispositions in different cases of the province for sexual abuse of minors. In São Tomé, the detainee is accused of attacks against three boys from their family environment, while the other case occurs in One-eyed Deer with two allegedly involved in abuse of daughters, also minors, of their respective partners.

In the city of La Capital department, near Santa Fe, the judge of the Preparatory Criminal Investigation (IPP), Susana Luna, ordered the prevention of a 37-year-old subject being investigated for crimes against sexual integrity committed to the detriment of three children close to him.

The magistrate imposed the precautionary measure custodial following a request made by the prosecutor Alejandra Del Río Ayala, who is in charge of the investigation of the illegal acts.

The prosecutor attributed the crimes of sexual abuse with carnal access and sexual abuse with qualified carnal access to the investigated man; Qualified grossly outrageous sexual abuse; simple sexual abuse; promotion of aggravated corruption of minors; and threats.

Coexistence

“The victims are two women and a man who were sexually assaulted by the accused when they were very young.“Reported the prosecutor. “Although today the two women are of legal age and the man is an adolescent, they were abused by the accused when they were in primary school,” he added.

In the audience, Del Río Ayala reported that the illicit “were always committed in a family context that allowed the investigated man to abuse girls and boys” In this sense, he specified that “the crimes were committed in two houses in Santo Tomé where – for different family reasons – the man was in charge of the care of the minors or lived with them ”.

“Beyond the particularities of each of the sexual assaults he committed, there are common patterns in all three cases”Argued the MPA prosecutor. Is about “the repetition of the abuses and their prolongation in time; the young age of the victims; the age difference between abuser and abused; the bond that unites them and the naturalization of what happened in the family group ”.

The accused was detained last week in a remission agency in the city of Santo Tomé, where he worked. He had already quit his job and they think “he was ready to leave from Santo Tomé to a destination that I had not manifested. ”

Two detained in Venado Tuerto

On the other hand, two young men were held in preventive detention in the framework of two unrelated investigations for crimes against sexual integrity committed in Venado Tuerto, to the detriment of the minor daughters of the women who were their respective partners.

The precautionary measures were ordered by judge Aldo Baravalle in hearings that were held on Friday and Saturday and that were carried out remotely through the Zoom application.

The prosecutor investigating both cases is Eduardo Lago. The MPA official reported that “the accused they are 26 and 32 years old “and added that” both were attributed the authorship of the crime of sexual abuse with aggravated carnal access“

The prosecutor added that “The aggravating factor is due to the preexisting coexistence, as a result of the abuses being committed in the homes that both abusers shared with their victims., as a result of the relationship with their mothers of the minors ”, he affirmed.

The official also stressed that “the defenders referred to alleged respiratory diseases of both defendants and requested that preventive detention – in both cases – be carried out at home as a result of the coronavirus pandemic” but the claims were without effect and the two men they were housed in dependencies of the Penitentiary Service.

