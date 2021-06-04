Prevent more ransomware attacks

MEXICO CITY.

Cyberattacks with ransomware on critical infrastructure are a very lucrative business for hackers, so companies and governments must be prepared with the implementation of next-generation security tools and trained personnel.

The most recent case occurred to one of the main meat producers, JBS USA, whose servers in North America and Australia were compromised causing the closure of several plants, which affected their operations and supply.

Before this, the Colonial Pipeline suffered an attack that caused a cut in the supply of naphtha, diesel and other refined products in the United States.

Oscar Chávez-Arrieta, vice president of Sophos in Latin America, recalled that the director of the pipeline decided to pay 4.4 million dollars to cybercriminals to regain control and, although the recommendation is not to pay, he cannot judge that he made that decision to avoid a greater impact on supply.

The cybercriminals behind the attack on Colonial said it was not their intention to make a social problem, but that it was simply a business. I don’t think so, but I can assure you that today the most attractive are large companies that do not have protection today, “he said when presenting the results of the State of Ransomware 2021 report.

Juan Alejandro Aguirre, director of engineering for Sophos in Latin America, agreed that “sadly” we will see more attacks on critical infrastructure, because there is a big difference between the skills of the attacker and the teams within companies.

A highly trained team is needed within the company so that it can detect through Big Data or analytics that something suspicious is happening and not all companies can have such personnel. That is why one option is for them to acquire security as a service ”, recommended the cybersecurity specialist.

AND IN THE COUNTRY?

The Sophos report found that 25% of the companies surveyed in Mexico suffered a ransomware attack in the last 12 months, only 22% ended up in the encryption of information or devices and in 14% a ransom was requested so as not to leak stolen information .

Aguirre explained that in the country 9% of those affected decided to pay the ransom, while 82% had backups and 9% used other methods to recover their information.

Although perhaps the most worrying thing is that the cost of recovery from a ransomware attack in Mexico averages two million dollars, because it includes from the possible payment of the ransom, having to stop operations, opportunity cost and loss of customers, among others.

And the forecasts are not favorable, with 38% of surveyed companies predicting that these attacks will be increasingly difficult to stop due to their sophistication and 24% are already experiencing an increase in ransomware attempts.

