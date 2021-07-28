Pretty Woman: Pomplamoose – Music News

Oh NO !, I am like this or more excited to be able to share with you this wonderful song that should have even more recognition than it already has. We present you today a retro wave, the Pretty Woman song made in a somewhat different but quite original version of the Pomplamoose band! We love. All this in Music News.

Pomplamoose is a wonderful band that decided to make a new version of the well-known original Pretty Woman song by Roy Orbison and now they released it in a remake that will really fascinate you.

Is that this version, you know? It makes you feel that self-love that many times we forget to take care of, to cuddle, the truth is that Roy Orbison did a great job with this song, but Pomplamoose’s version inspired by the original version of Roy Orbison conveys something different. While Roy Orbison conveys sensuality, passion and love with his original version of Pretty Woman that actually accompanied the legendary Hollywood movie and that both the song and the film will always be epic, Pomplamoose’s version conveys peace, conveys love own and a desire to feel tenderness and love for yourself. Or at least it transmits that to me.

This song has special recognition in a pandemic, since it premiered on May 28, 2020, we were in the middle of a pandemic, that literally nothing to leave your house, and at this time, they made their new version, and it is incredible because literally the official video clip is that each member of Pomplamoose was recorded at home doing their thing, some playing instruments and others singing, and seriously, we love it!