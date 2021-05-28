Pretty in denim, Maribel Guardia on her birthday | INSTAGRAM

Just one day away from being his 62nd birthday The beautiful Costa Rican model and driver Maribel Guardia has already appeared proud and enviable figure with a very beautiful denim outfit.

In just a few hours he managed to collect more than 17,000 likes and comments where their fans are already celebrating and also complimenting the beautiful woman for looking so good and for modeling these products so excellently.

And it is that in case you did not know, Maribel is collaborating with a clothing store so she receives very beautiful outfits practically every day and models them right outside her home so that you can continue enjoying her beautiful personality that also reflects on the snapshots and in the text you place below them.

In fact this time the beautiful Costa Rican He spoke about combining things well Writing the following: “Always try to wear something that matches. For example, your accessories with your shoes, your smiles with your heart ♥ ️ And words with good manners,” he wrote poetically.

So it is with those words conductive He managed to express his idea in a very interesting way and transmit a little bit of all that love he has to give us.

It is worth mentioning that he was recently in the forum of the morning program of Televisa HOY, where he managed to meet again with his recording colleagues and spend some excellent moments in fact they themselves celebrated their 62nd birthday due to their visit, although it is about to happen just tomorrow Saturday.

Maribel Guardia is very happy, grateful and above all she feels blessed to be where she is in a place that I never thought I would arrive full of successes but above all with love from her faithful audience as well as her family and friends.

We recommend that you keep an eye on Show News and do not miss the beautiful photos that he will surely be sharing tomorrow in his day ready to continue pampering his fans with his beauty.