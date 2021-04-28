Presume Georgina Rodríguez Photo session with diamonds! | Instagram

The Spanish model and couple of Cristiano Ronaldo the beautiful and flirtatious Georgina Rodríguez excitedly shared a video where she appears wearing all her charm in a photo session wearing diamonds like a queen.

Four days ago you shared this session on video for her followers on her official Instagram account, where she looked the most beautiful and perfect.

Undoubtedly Georgina rodriguez Who you can find as Georgina Gio on her Instagram, she always shares very excited about any project she is or has been working on, not for nothing is she highly loved by her followers.

Although he does not share content continuously like other celebrities, from the moment he makes a new publication he gets an immediate response from his fans and especially from his partner of professional soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Her video already has one million 339 thousand 022 views and also more than 1900 comments, where Internet users do not stop commenting that she looked the most beautiful and radiant.

Always choose happiness, “wrote the model.

As soon as you open the video you can see the image of Georgina posing, in less than two seconds the scene changes and we see part of the scenery that was used for the session, some lamps, lights and backgrounds to draw even more attention, although these were in white to highlight the jewelry she was wearing.

We also see part of Gio’s preparation before starting with the photos, being quite flirtatious knowing that they were recording her on video, as well as shortly before leaving the hotel where she was surely staying.

Every detail that the cameraman managed to capture in terms of the work tools and the Spanish model herself were a success, the emotion of knowing that they will take an impressive session and also knowing the work that is required for the public to enjoy watching. The beauty of a model is something quite arduous to do, it is not only taking a photo and already, it actually takes a lot of effort and discipline.

Georgina isn’t the only celebrity who has shared these kinds of videos, too Kim kardashian Y Jennifer Lopez They have done it at the time, although the socialite and sister of Kylie Jenner is the one who usually does it in a followed way and in their Instagram stories, there is no doubt that great minds think the same.

Apparently that day in which they took some photos, the couple of Cristiano Ronaldo and mother of their children wore 3 outfits, in the video you can see that to prepare it they had more than 10 items of clothing, but in the end they opted for these outfits, two of them in white and the third a woven beige blouse.

You shine more than diamonds “,” Wonderful shooting “,” Wonderful “, they wrote in the publication.

The comments that Georgina Gio received were not only in Spanish, but also in English and some in different languages, it should be noted that to date she has more than 24 million 100 thousand followers on her Instagram account, which continues to grow.

Although his popularity is largely due to CR7 as Cristiano is also known, due to the fact that he is the personality that has the most followers on Instagram, however with the passage of time from 2017 to date Rodríguez has become popular On her own, thanks to her charisma and beauty, which undoubtedly continues to grow and is also supported by her partner, her beloved Cristiano Ronaldo.