Prestigious medical journal calls Trump’s management “inconsistent and inconsistent”

More than 4,554,000 people have been infected and 307,000 have died worldwide from the new coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University Engineering Science Center.

At least 1,643,000 people have already recovered.

In United States, The number of infected people has already exceeded 1,443,000 and there have been more than 87,500 deaths, according to a count by NBC News, Telemundo’s sister network.

These are the most relevant information of this Saturday, May 16 2020:

This Friday, The Lancet, one of the world’s oldest and best-known medical journals, called Trump’s management of the pandemic “inconsistent and inconsistent” and accused the administration of relegating the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to a “nominal” paper (CDC). The editorial concluded that Trump should be replaced.

The criticism highlights the growing frustration among some of the world’s leading medical researchers with regard to political management. “Americans must put a president in the White House in January 2021 who understands that public health should not be guided by partisan politics,” says the publication, founded in Britain in 1823.

“There is no doubt that the CDC has made mistakes, especially in testing in the early stages of the pandemic. But punishing the agency by marginalizing it and hindering it is not the solution,” the text added.

The Lancet published the editorial when the United States already reached this Friday the figure of 1,443,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 87,500 deaths, according to an independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 345,813 confirmed cases and 27,841 deaths, a figure similar to that of France and Spain and only below the United Kingdom and Italy. In New York City alone, 20,476 people have died.

The Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) at the University of Washington, whose White House often predicts models for the evolution of the pandemic, estimates that by the beginning of August the crisis it will have left more than 147,000 deaths in the United States.

With information from The Lancet and The Washington Post.

Ecuador extends the state of emergency for 30 days

The President of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, extended this Friday the state of emergency throughout the national territory for another 30 days, to protect citizens from the spread of COVID-19.

Through his official Twitter account, the president stated that by decree number 1052 he had extended the state of emergency by 30 days.

“I do it with the aim of protecting the well-being of all Ecuadorians and being able to deploy the necessary measures to face the emergency,” Moreno argued in the tweet.

Ecuador reported this Friday another 256 new deaths from coronavirus, bringing the death toll from the COVID-19 disease to 2,594, according to official statistics. Added to this are 1,613 deaths likely due to the disease, a figure that on Thursday reached 1,561 cases.

Atwater (California) Declares “Business Sanctuary City” to Reopen

The Council of Atwater, California, approved this Friday to declare that town as a “sanctuary city for all businesses”, allowing homeowners to open their doors despite the stay-at-home order still in force in the state for the pandemic.

The approved resolution “affirms the city’s commitment to fundamental constitutional rights,” and business owners who need to get their businesses up and running. Nonprofits, such as churches, may also reopen under the new resolution, local media reported.

Atwater Mayor Paul Creighton told the Sun Star newspaper that under this statement the police will not apply sanctions against businesses that open, even if they go against state regulations.

California is in phase two of reopening. Last week Governor Gavin Newsom allowed certain nonessential businesses like florists, bookstores, and toy stores, among others, to open their doors but only to pick up orders. California has already reported more than 74,900 coronavirus cases and more than 3,100 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

More than 4,000 Colombians have asked for help for sexist violence during the quarantine

A report by the Colombian Women’s Observatory alerted this Friday that between March 25, when the quarantine to combat the coronavirus began, and on May 7, some 4,385 women have reported some type of violence in their homes through telephone calls. .

The figure is almost three times higher than the 1,595 calls reported in the same period of 2019 on Line 155, arranged by the national Government to provide care and accompaniment to women.

In addition, “the records for domestic violence represented 71% of the 5,874 calls answered during this stage of social isolation,” the observatory said in a statement.

In the analysis of online service, it was indicated that aid requests came mainly from Bogotá (37%) and the departments of Antioquia (12%), Valle del Cauca (9%), Cundinamarca (7%), Atlántico (5%) and Santander (4%).

Colombia accumulates 14,216 infected, more than a thousand of them in the department of Amazonas, while 21 deaths brought the number of fatalities to 546, according to the Ministry of Health

Latam airline dismisses 1,400 people in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru

The Latam airline, one of the main airlines in Latin America, reported on Friday that it decided to dismiss 1,400 workers belonging to subsidiaries in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru as a result of the serious consequences of the pandemic.

“Despite all the efforts we have made to take care of jobs, we are forced to make this difficult decision. The impacts of COVID-19 are profound and it is inevitable to reduce the size of the Latam Group to protect its sustainability in the medium term,” company chief executive Roberto Alvo said, according to a statement.

The company was flying before the health emergency to 145 destinations in 26 countries and offered 1,400 daily flights, but since the beginning of April it has suspended 95% of its operations, a situation that it will maintain during this month, due to the closure of borders in different countries and the lower demand for the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline, which was created after the merger between Chilean Lan and Brazilian Tam in 2012, operates only a few domestic flights in Chile and Brazil and maintains six frequencies weekly between Santiago and Miami and three frequencies between Sao Paulo and Miami.

The executive said at the end of April that he calculated that during the second half of the year the company will be able to recover between 50% and 70% of its operations, but warned that this is a “highly variable estimate” given that it has not yet been knows when the border restrictions will be lifted.

Italy to reopen borders from June 3 with the European Union without quarantine

Italy will open its borders from June 3 with the countries of the European Union without having to have to quarantine, according to the decree approved during the early hours of today and in which the rules are also established for a total reopening of activities economic of the country.

The decree establishes that from June 3 movement between the different regions will also be allowed. It is added that travel to and from abroad may be limited only by state measures from other countries and “in compliance with the restrictions derived from the regulation of the European Union and international obligations”.

It is a measure that aims to recover tourist flows in the country for the summer season and which has been strongly supported by the ministers of Culture, Foreign Affairs and European Affairs. In addition to facilitating the reunion of the numerous families divided by the border blockade since last March.

In Italy, with 223,000 infected and 31,600 dead, from next Monday they will open all the country’s businesses, such as shopping malls, stores, hairdressers or restaurants, such as bars and restaurants, whose opening was set for June 1.

Washington governor withdraws requirement that restaurants be required to keep customer records

Washington Governor Jay Inslee clarified a rule Friday that would require restaurants to keep daily records of all customers once they reopen, clarifying now that it will be a voluntary practice.

“We are asking clients to voluntarily provide contact information in case of exposure to COVID-19,” Inslee said in a statement, adding that the information will be shared with health officials if a visitor is exposed to the virus. If not used, the registry would be destroyed in 30 days. “This will not be required by anyone,” said the leader.

On Monday, Inslee issued a guideline that restaurants that could reopen with tableware should “create a daily record of all customers” in case contacts need to be located later.

The data collection requirement caused an uproar, and several restaurant owners were skeptical of the rule, The Seattle Times reported.

Companies still need to keep a record of those who voluntarily provide their information.

With information from The Seattle Times.

COVID-19 can be devastating for rural employment in Latin America

The International Labor Organization (ILO) warned this Friday in a statement that coronavirus can be devastating for rural employment in Latin America and the Caribbean, so it recommended that states prevent and mitigate contagions in that sector due to its high vulnerability .

“Although the demographic density is lower in rural areas, the impacts could be much more devastating. This is a sector that, even before the pandemic, was marked by poverty, exclusion and informality in employment,” said Efraín Quicaña, ILO regional specialist in rural economy.

According to the latest data available from the ILO in Latin America, 76.8% of rural workers have informal jobs, which is equivalent to about 41 million people. In general, informal work implies unstable, low-income jobs without social protection or labor rights.

In the case of women in rural areas, the informality rate stands at 78.8%, above that of men, which is 75.9%.

NGO warns that 2.4 million Nicaraguans will end up in poverty in 2020

Up to 2.4 million people, 36.9% of the Nicaraguan population, will end up in poverty by the end of 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study prepared by the non-governmental Nicaraguan Foundation for Economic and Social Development (Funides) .

The general poverty rate in Nicaragua will go from 28.2% in 2019 to a range of between 32.2% and 36.9% in 2020, estimated the Funides, an independent think tank, in that study sent this Friday to Efe.

“This would imply that between 2.1 to 2.4 million people would live on $ 1.76 or less a day,” that NGO warned in a chapter entitled “Impacts on Employment, Poverty and Inequality of COVID-19” in Nicaragua.

He also warned that the increase in poverty will cause growth in the number of people who will face food insecurity in this Central American country, the second most impoverished in America, second only to Haiti.

Bolivia announces the use of hyperimmune plasma for patients with coronavirus

Bolivia plans to start the treatment of patients with coronavirus using hyperimmune blood plasma next week, the country’s Ministry of Health reported this Friday.

According to a ministry statement, this technique already used in some countries and being studied in others consists of obtaining plasma “from those infected with the virus who generated antibodies and managed to recover.”

The plasma is initially planned to be obtained from patients recovered in La Paz hospitals, to be sent to other health centers that treat COVID-19, according to the national head of the Blood Program, Ignacio Alurralde, quoted in the statement.

Bolivia reports 152 deaths and 3,372 cases of the coronavirus, according to official data, in a country of about eleven million inhabitants.

Brazil registers record of 15,305 new infections in one day

Brazil registered 15,305 new infections in a single day this Friday, a record number that raised the number of infected to 218,223 and coincided with the resignation of the Health Minister in less than a month due to discrepancies with President Jair Bolsonaro regarding the combat to the pandemic.

The daily bulletin released by the Ministry of Health showed that the number of new cases of the disease jumped from 13,944 on Thursday, when it had already been a record, to 15,305 on Friday, confirming Brazil as the epicenter of the pandemic in America. Latina and the sixth most infected country in the world.

According to the Ministry, on the last day there were also 824 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 14,817 in almost two months, since the first death was recorded on March 17 last.

The number of new deaths this Friday approached 844 recorded on Thursday and 881 on Tuesday, so far the highest number in a day.

The Ministry also reported that the number of patients who have recovered from the disease reached 84,970 (38.9% of the total) and that another 118,436 (54.3%) are still hospitalized or under medical observation.

Forecasts indicate that infections and deaths will continue to grow exponentially in this country of 210 million inhabitants and that the peak of the disease will only occur in the coming weeks.

NFL teams will reopen their facilities next Tuesday

The commissioner of the National Football League (NFL), Roger Goodell, sent this Friday night an internal memorandum to the 32 teams that make up the league, informing them that franchises can reopen their sports facilities starting next Tuesday, may 19.

The league document indicates that the opening will occur “as long as they are allowed to do so in their respective states.”

The teams must also meet the public health requirements established by their local governments and must implement the protocols described by the league, which it disclosed in another internal document that was sent to them last week.

Until now, coaches and players are not allowed on the premises, except for those currently undergoing medical treatment or rehabilitation.

With information from EFE and NBC News.

