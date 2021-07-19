“Pressure? Zero, I say it humbly “

“I am a successful man because I do what I am passionate about.” This is how the Riojano is defined Luis de la Fuente, Spanish Olympic soccer coach, in an interview with . in which he talks about his most personal side. Grateful to life for giving him “so much”, he assures that he has “zero pressure” in the face of Olympic Games. He is “enjoying” because he is “privileged”.

It also analyzes the possibilities of repeating the gold medal achieved in Barcelona’92. Aware that the success of the absolute will make them more followed, he has no qualms about ensuring that he does not see any team “better than Spain” and that they can “compete for everything”.

Close your eyes and tell me what goes through your head when I say the following. “Olympic Games”

A dream come true

And let it be long …

Prolonged sleep that is not temporary. We want to fulfill that dream. All the members of this delegation agree on that, this group of friends that we make up. The dream is to live an unforgettable experience and achieve an achievement that allows us to go down in history

He has been saying that it is historical for a little more than two years, since the classification was achieved. Has qualifying for the Olympics changed your life?

Yes Yes. The media coverage it has is very important and has been fantastic. Due to recent events such as the last Under-21 European Championship, the situation of the absolute against Lithuania, the European Championship with Spain reaching the semifinals… we recovered a great present and reinforced the feeling of selection in the fans. Not just football, sports fan. It has changed me particularly, of course. It allows me to have perspective and to value many important things that life is giving me and that thank God I have the opportunity to be living. It is fair to be grateful with life and with this even much more

You were an active footballer when Spain won gold in Barcelona’92. How do you remember it?

I am a great athlete and I like to follow all sports. And the Olympic Games were a date of great emotion for me; almost all the specialties and even more so when they were Spanish athletes or when it came to football, with which he had more ties. I lived it with great emotion because I knew the coaches, Vicente Miera was my coach in the U-21. Today we still have a great friendship and for me it was a moment of emotion. First for seeing Spain win gold in soccer and also seeing friends enjoy that moment. Then, it was impressive that they were played in Spain. All that made them more special and the follow-up I did was much greater

He talks about his relationship with Vicente Miera, the then Spanish coach. What advice would you like to ask him about his management of the group in Barcelona’92?

I have not had a chance to speak to him, but I would like to. We have had the opportunity to coincide in other events and whenever we talk about football he is very wise and he spoke to me along the lines of being yourself; to do what you think you have to do, to be consistent and determined. That is the best thing he could give me right now, reinforcing that feeling I have that you have to be convinced of the decisions you make.

You mentioned the success of the Eurocup, your participation with the absolute against Lithuania… do you feel that Spain is now more aware of you?

All of this that we have experienced in recent weeks and months is going to make people much more attentive and expectant about what this Olympic team can offer. They already recognize all footballers. In addition, the great role of the absolute in the Eurocup and that footballers come who have been the protagonists of that success makes people more expectant. It is a great moment for Spanish football and for the fans to be aware of everything and also of football of course, because it has a roots in our country

This also carries a responsibility. From zero to ten, how much pressure do you have?

I say it humbly, zero. I am enjoying myself, I am privileged. How am I going to have pressure if I am doing what I like? I am enjoying a preparation for the Olympic Games, with some fantastic footballers, with some fantastic co-workers… I am privileged. I can’t have pressure, it would be unfair. It would seem disrespectful to my work to think that I have pressure. I will do what I like with dignity and naturalness. And what has to be, will be. We are going to enjoy the moment and out of pressure, the only pressure is our demand.

Part of the Olympic team is from that title in the 2019 U21 European Championship. You always said it was an unrepeatable generation. How have they changed in these two years?

I feel great pride and immense joy to meet again. We have maintained contact, but obviously we have not had the opportunity to work together and now I feel an immense joy to work with them. The changes that I have seen are of maturity. I met them in 2015 and they were already very good and now they are even better. They have matured and I am proud to see that, in the part that we have worked on in their training, we have left that legacy that we wanted.

Maybe it makes me the cobra, but … Do we have a team to win?

No, no (laughs). Daydreaming I don’t shy away from thinking that we can compete for everything. In addition, I want him to feel that way, for the players to feel capable of fighting for the maximum. When we talk about favorites it is, for me, feeling capable of fighting for the maximum, for the gold. We feel that and I want the players to feel that way; convey that conviction to them. With objective data such as the capacity of this team and that they have shown in past competitions; we have everything to fight for the maximum. There are teams like us, of course, but nobody is better than Spain; they are of our level. Then, as I always say, we can be behind on the scoreboard, but we are not going to lose because this team is going to drop everything and make people feel proud.

We were talking last year before the pandemic and he told me that he felt we were going to do something important because certain anniversaries were celebrated: 100 years of silver in Antwerp and 20 of Sydney

It is important to think that we are at a time when very important moments in Spanish football and in the history of Olympism are being celebrated. I think they are signs that God sends us to tell us that we are going to do something important, and it helps me. If I am convinced of it, I am capable of transmitting it to the entire work group and to all the people who have to trust me.

Continuing on the personal plane and removing his successes, because that is easy to know. You stand out for your dealings with people. His first day as senior manager left a great impression on everyone who met him that day and this is also part of his success. Which is the recipe?

To be normal. And treat people with respect, as I like to be treated; it has no more secret. You know that I am very into phrases and there is one these days that says that “a successful man is one who does what he is passionate about every day.” I am a successful man because I do what I am passionate about. Being able to make my passion my work is a luxury that is available to very few people. How can I not be a person who is grateful or who treats others well? It is fair to be like that. Life has given me so much … I can only be grateful to the people who are working with me and who have helped me get here

The last. Any promise in case I have a gold medal around my neck on August 7?

In my successes I like to remind people who are close to me in my life and some who are unfortunately no longer there. And of the people who have suffered so much this year, and we still have to suffer. Simply that, I like to remind them and dedicate their success. I hope I can do it!