The first countries to face the spread of the new coronavirus (covid-19), are taking the final steps towards the return or closure of national football competitions. However, in South America, the situation is far from resolved. Since South American nations had contact with the virus well after Europe and Asia, most countries face an escalating spread of the disease, which has not yet reached its peak of contagion.

The scenario is worrying and unfavorable to football. However, the continent’s national leagues have an alignment: resume competitions between the end of July and the beginning of August. In the midst of this context, the State carried out a survey of the soccer situation in South American countries and counted on the report of some sports journalists from their respective countries. In advance, the scenarios are quite similar: the rise of the pandemic curve and the desire to make the ball roll again.

Argentina – Inaki Goyeneche, ESPN Argentina

More than 5,200 confirmed cases of covid-19 and more than 250 deaths.

“Here, last week, it was announced the end of the season and the cancellation of relegations, which favored, among others, the Gymnastics of Maradona. On the other hand, there are many financial requests from the clubs and the AFA (Argentine Football Association) said “There is no money. There is still no word on a possible return date. President Alberto Fernández did not speak of the deadlines, but said that the return will be without an audience for some time. The AFA obviously says they are almost ready, but , being objective, speak of a return for the end of July, August. “

Colombia – Óscar Ostos, editor of Gol Caracol

More than 8,900 confirmed cases of covid-19 and more than 390 deaths.

“The Colombian Championship and the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) delivered a sanitation protocol, to look for ways of solution, to be able to return football behind closed doors. This protocol is being analyzed by the Ministry of Sport and the Ministry of Health. expectations that it will probably be playable in late July or early August. Clubs are in a difficult financial situation, with wage cuts. It was played until the first week of March. “

Peru – Omar Paredes, Exitosa Newspaper

More than 54,800 confirmed cases of covid-19 and more than 1,500 deaths.

“Well, players want to play again with the risk of contagion, despite knowing that there are not many molecular tests available in Peru. And despite the fact that the mortality rate in the country is likely to increase in the coming months, it is speculated that football would return in August. As the phase planned by the government for mass concerts would only happen in Lima and during this period there may be a brutal growth of the disease, I see a lot of difficulty in facing so much pain. The situation in Peru is dominated by the same Latin unconsciousness of wanting to leave en masse, not keeping a distance, ignoring everything. TV also presses. “

Uruguay – Pablo Benitez, El Observador

More than 670 confirmed cases of covid-19 and more than 15 deaths.

“Football was suspended here on March 13th. The last official announcement was about the resumption of training in July and the return of the championship in August, if sanitary conditions are in place. Players are unemployed (they receive a state subsidy) A football player’s minimum wage is just over $ 41,000 (net $ 37,000 net) and they receive 60% of the state Some clubs supplement them by paying the remaining percentages, such as Peñarol, who reach salaries of $ 60,000 , offered to pay an extra percentage that doesn’t even cover the salary, because the state subsidy is limited to $ 44,000. “

Chile – Raúl Neira, El Mercurio

More than 24,500 confirmed cases of covid-19 and more than 280 deaths.

“The situation in Chile is getting worse. Football has been suspended since mid-March and, to be honest, there is no return date. Clubs are suffering economically and several have accepted the Employment Protection Act: that is, institutions pay only social laws (., which is retirement, and Isapre, health), and players charge unemployment insurance, a much smaller amount than the money they currently receive. The summary of everything that is happening is Colo Colo , the most popular club in Chile and which, by failing to reach an agreement with the wage reduction directive (a constant in the country), ended up taking refuge in the law and with players rebelling against the leadership. know when football will return, players continue to train on their own. We don’t know when the ball will roll again, however, the idea is to resume training again in June and return to the national tournament in July. But there is no clarity, mu something less official. “

Bolivia

More than 1,800 confirmed cases of covid-19 and more than 90 deaths.

Doctors from the Bolivian Football Federation (FBF), in partnership with doctors from the 14 clubs in the first professional division, defined points of the biosafety protocol, for a possible resumption of national competition. According to the entity, everything will depend on the termination of government health authorities. There is no date for the ball to roll again.

Ecuador

More than 30,200 confirmed cases of covid-19 and more than 1,650 deaths.

The organization of the Ecuadorian Championship plans to resume in two scenarios. The first, without an audience, from the round in which the tournament was interrupted and the second, with a change in the format of the competition, which, in this case, would also happen without an audience. The executive director of LigaPro, Alberto Díaz, said that with the postponement of the Copa America it will be possible to study the scenarios without haste. It is speculated that the competition will return between the end of July and the beginning of August.

Paraguay

More than 460 confirmed cases of covid-19 and 10 deaths.

The Paraguayan Football Association (APF) intends to resume the national tournament between August and September, when weather conditions are favorable and the pandemic curve is decreasing. However, clubs want the championship to be reinstated in July at the latest. APF doctors suggest a 90-day concentration for players, which is rejected by the category, coaches and managers.

Venezuela

More than 370 confirmed cases of covid-19 and 10 deaths.

At first, the organization of the Venezuelan national tournament presented to the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF), a proposal to reestablish football on July 5 and the conclusion of the championship on November 29. However, in this same request, the organization suggests a season with 16 teams, starting in 2021. The proposal would have the intention of reducing the operational expenses of the teams of the first echelon of Venezuelan football. There is still no official decision on whether to resume the competition or close it.

.