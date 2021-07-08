Pressure on umpires: Bucks complain about favorable treatment of Suns

Mike budenholzer, the coach of Milwaukee bucks, has complained about what in his opinion was an arbitration performance that harmed them in Game 1 of the Finals between his team and the Suns, explaining that those from Arizona had many more free throws at their disposal than they did:

“It’s a big part of the game. They scored 25 points from the personal. We are a team that relies much of our game on defending and being aggressive without fouling. I don’t remember the last time a team had taken 25 free throws against the Bucks. We have to improve defense obviously and keep them off the personnel line. ” “.