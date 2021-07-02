Pressure Lewis and respect his knockout power, Ciryl Gane’s plan for UFC 265

Bellator it may have been the first international MMA promotion to arrive in France. But the UFC it could offer the most important fight in the short history of the sport in that country. And it all depends on Ciryl Gane.

The 31-year-old Parisian prospect will contest the interim Heavyweight belt against Derrick Lewis in the stellar of the UFC 265 in a match that guarantees the winner a title chance against the division’s new monarch, Francis Ngannou.

Despite having the support of the UFC’s upper echelons, the rapidly rising Gane has failed to turn the crowd on his side because of a lukewarm performance in his last two Octagon appearances. But if they thought they would see a more aggressive version against Lewis, especially now that there will be an audience, they are wrong.

“This guy is very dangerous, we know it,” Gane said during an interview with MMA Fighting. «It’s a bit like Jairzinho (Rozenstruik), they can bring you down by touching you once. And that’s very dangerous, but I think we can control his style, touch it, and never touch me. I think I have the ability to do it. I think we’re going to put pressure on him like we did with (Alexander) Volkov. Let’s do it to make him uncomfortable. I’m going to put a lot of pressure on him, ”he promised.

Lewis, number two in the ranking, goes through a streak of four consecutive victories including knockouts against Aleksei Oleinik Y Curtis blaydes.

UFC 265 takes place on August 7 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

