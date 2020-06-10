After more than two weeks of street protests and four days of ceremonies and a massive funeral to dismiss George Floyd, his brother, Philonise, spoke Wednesday in the United States Congress and, with tears in his eyes, He asked lawmakers to “end the pain” and reform the police.

“I am here to ask you to end it. End the pain,” he begged them.

Trying to hold back tears and wearing a black mask with the image of her brother, Philonise recounted step by step and in great detail how her brother died, suffocated by the knee of the police officer who was detaining him for using a fake $ 20 bill. , under the watchful and passive gaze of three other agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“That was a modern lynching,” he denounced and, in a defiant tone, he questioned all the congressmen present, including the highest authorities of the lower house of both parties: “I ask you a question: Is that what the life of a black man? Twenty bucks? “

Last Monday, the caucus of black congressmen from the Democratic opposition presented a bill to end cases of police brutality.

The text, which has the support of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Democrat Nancy Pelosi, proposes to create a national base of “police records”, prohibit the tactic of hanging a detainee, end the legislation that prevents suing law enforcement agencies make the use of cameras on uniforms mandatory for officers across the country and ban the use of military weapons by police officers.

In addition, it includes an initiative that already has a sanction from the House of Representatives, dominated by the opposition majority, to make lynching a federal hate crime.

The bill is far from asking for the police to be de-financed, as the Black Lives Matter movement claims in the front line of the street protests or as some leaders of the republican ruling party, as they let interpret on Monday, interpreted as President Donald Trump and the leader of the bench in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy.

Both Pelosi and McCarthy followed the start of the debate in the Judicial Commission of the lower house from the seats intended for the public and did not intervene, according to the ABC News channel, which broadcast the long audience live on its website.

Although the Democratic opposition has its own majority in plenary, the issue divides both parties and the amendments that are negotiated in this first stage will take into account the need for them to be approved also in the Senate, where the Republicans maintain control of the absolute majority.

While in Minneapolis the municipal government and the Police Department are moving forward with profound changes and in New York State the governor promised “a major reform” of the police, the points of the bill that have the support of both parties are much more limited.

According to CNN, there is a consensus around the creation of a federal database that prevents a police officer with a history of abuse and discrimination from being able to transfer to another state and start over with a new record.

There is also bipartisan support to increase the use of cameras in police uniforms – although it is not clear if a law would be passed that would make it mandatory – and to end search and arrest warrants that allow not giving prior notice, as happened in last March with Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, a 26-year-old medical technician, died when three Louisville, Kentucky, police officers broke into her apartment and shot at her boyfriend, who they believed were thieves. The policemen had a search warrant, but did not give notice or identify themselves.

Despite the fact that this is not legal, many police officers maintain that they do not identify themselves or notify them that they have an order to search to avoid endangering their lives or the operation, an argument they use when they ask to prohibit strangulation as a technique to arrest a suspect, the same one that was used on Floyd.

As the debate and pressure moved from the streets to Congress in Washington, Minneapolis, today, Police Chief African-American Medaria Arradondo announced a new, unprecedented move: He pulled out of contract negotiations with the force union. , an institution that in fact has functioned as the main opponent of reform attempts, as denounced in the press by the Minnesota State Attorney General, Keith Ellison.

After announcing his decision, Arradondo explained that he will conduct a review of what current hires are like “to give more transparency to the community and more flexibility for real reform.”

In addition, he reported that the city’s Police Department will begin to use a behavior monitoring system for each agent to “identify early warning signs of misconduct and provide strategies to intervene,” according to ABC News.

In recent days, the Minneapolis City Council approved the ban on strangulation as a technique for arresting suspects and pledged to “dismantle” the Police Department to build an alternative public safety model that “ensures the protection of the community.”