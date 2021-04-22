Pressure for a fourth stimulus check mounts in Congress as 1 in 4 workers plan to quit their current job

The pressure for a fourth stimulus check is mounting among senators who have asked President Joe Biden to include more direct deposits in his infrastructure plan.

For its part, a survey has revealed that 1 in 4 Americans plan to quit their job after the pandemic.

Just over twenty senators have asked Biden to include a new round of a stimulus check for Americans in their infrastructure plan.

This new round of payments could reduce poverty levels from 8.7% to a level between 6.4% and 6.6%according to a report from the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

With Republican opposition to the American Rescue Plan, it is unclear whether Congress could support a fourth round of stimulus checks.

While that happens, states like California have been offering some low-income residents a stimulus check for $ 600 each.

1 in 4 Americans consider quitting their job

As if this were not enough, 1 in 4 Americans, that is, 26% of the population plans to leave their employment after the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey by Prudential Financial’s Pulse of the American Worker.

The reasons workers might leave their current job is that are concerned about career advancement and rethinking their skills after the passage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, 87% of those surveyed consider that the flexibility that companies have granted them to work is now a priority.

