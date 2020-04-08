A year, and it seems like yesterday when we woke up in Spain with such fateful news. the voice of the Pressing Catch, the teacher Héctor del Mar left us, was the voice that left an entire generation trapped in front of the television, the man who managed to turn a show that was totally unknown in this country into a mass show, and that every week (and with its particular narrative style) a lot of kids knew more and more about those who were once heroes, and who are now so LEGENDS, like Héctor himself.

This fucking year 2020 should have been the year of his tribute, and of his memory. If there is something that annoys me greatly in regards to the strange celebration of WWE WrestleMania 36 this past weekend, it is that it could not be done as planned by WrestleMania Weekend, since that would have also involved the celebration of WWE Hall of Fame 2020 …

And why am I saying this? You will see, within that celebration, at a time of the ceremony, a video tribute of all those personalities related to the world wrestling that at some point had to do with WWE, called Legacy Wing, and in that category is where Héctor del Mar would have the world tribute How well deserved is his loyalty to this company.

WWE HOF 2020

It seems that the WWE HOF 2020, if things don’t go wrong, it could finally take place over the weekend of WWE SummerSlam 2020, and if so, let’s all hope to see his name during the broadcast of this section at the ceremony.

It would definitely be the best memory and the greatest act of admiration towards a person who loved his work, who loved everything related to WWE, but who above all, was one of those beautiful people with whom I had the good fortune to come across in life .

Maestro Héctor del Mar, the voice of the Pressing Catch in Spain … always in our memories.

