According to a survey carried out by Caintra Nuevo León of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), 30 percent of those surveyed considered that in this time of pandemic tax collection has increased and has even become more intimidating.

With this, in addition to facing low or no sales and fixed costs of wages and incomes, companies are also pressured by the federal government to pay taxes.

“Our partners notice an increase in the collection intensity of the SAT during the pandemic and there are even mentions in the survey that they feel an increase in the measures and positions that they find excessive and intimidating,” said in videoconference, Adrián Sada Cueva, president of the Caintra.

But the SAT is not only supervising more, but the refund of VAT to companies and individuals with business activity continues to be delayed or has even worsened.

67 percent of those surveyed indicated that the treasury continues to take the same time, while 18 percent considered that it has worsened.

“If they ask an SME how the government could help them, the answer will be that they return the VAT that corresponds to them, there is already a commitment, but so far SMEs have not seen it reflected; we need more support and more sensitivity “.” Sada Cueva pointed out.

Thus, the liquidity conditions of companies are becoming increasingly critical and some have already seen the need to close or fire employees.

According to information from the Business Chamber, 12 percent of the companies surveyed have already closed.

“Entrepreneurs have had to make use of their capital savings, they have had to borrow, in some cases they have had to reduce working hours with their respective drop in wages, among other things that has allowed them to stay afloat,” he said. Guillermo Dillon, director of the Caintra.

In this sense, the directors of the industry body highlighted that 15 percent of SMEs have been forced to make cuts in staff, while 45 percent reduced their working hours.

