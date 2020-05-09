Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller confirmed to NBC News on Friday that she tested positive for a coronavirus.

He said Thursday he had tested negative before and that the positive result came after another test was done on Friday. He added that, at the moment, he is not experiencing symptoms.

Katie Miller is

the wife of Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, who

is in frequent contact with the president.

The news comes a day after the White House said a member of the military who was serving as one of President Trump’s servers tested positive for the coronavirus. The White House said Thursday that Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have tested negative for the virus and “remain in good health.”

Trump and Pence have generally refrained from wearing masks, citing the fact that they are tested regularly.

On Thursday, Trump ordered daily exams at the White House after the contagion of one of his personal assistants was known, while urging a revision of the federal guidelines with differences for rural and urban areas in order to reopen the activity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have had very little contact with this person (…) I just had an exam, as you may have heard, in fact I did one yesterday and the other today, and it was negative,” Trump told journalists during his meeting with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.

However, he indicated that he had ordered that the coronavirus examinations to the internal personnel of the White House be made daily, instead of weekly, as they had been doing until now.

“Right now we are all warriors. You are warriors. We are warriors. It may be that you have been with someone, everything is going well and then something happens to the other person and suddenly it is positive,” he said.

Personal assistants are part of elite military units stationed at the White House, and they often work closely with both the President and First Lady, so concern has grown about Trump’s exposure to the virus.

It is not the first cases in the official residence since in March another of the advisers to Vice President Pence tested positive for COVID-19.

