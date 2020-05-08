The press secretary of the American vice president Mike Pence tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, This was reported by CBS News.

The young woman is called Katie Miller and was diagnosed this Friday, after it was also revealed that a personal assistant to the president Donald trump acquired the new disease.

“There is a member of the vice president’s team who is positive for coronavirus (…) he or she had possibly been in contact with six people who were scheduled to fly [junto al vicepresidente a Des Moines, la capital de Iowa, pero] were removed from the flight, “he said Kayleigh McEnany, spokesperson for the White House.

It was announced that a staffer for Mike Pence tested positive for coronavirus. Here’s how #RESIST folks responded. It really feels like these people are suffering from severe mental illness. I hope they get help, especially haters like @TheRickWilson who encourage this. pic.twitter.com/3rjFQnfQfO – Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 8, 2020

The spokesperson also explained that Donald trump and members of the government undergo daily tests to find out their state of health.

Katie Miller is the second person in the circle of collaborators of Mike Pence which is affected by the virus apparently emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

It should be recalled that on March 21 the vice president himself announced that a member of his team had tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

At that time, both he and his wife underwent medical examinations and it was confirmed that they had not acquired the condition that is in check in the world.

