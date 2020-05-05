Manila, Philippines.- The Philippine National Telecommunications Commission ordered the ABS-CBN television channel, the country’s largest communication group, to immediately cease broadcasts as its license expired on Monday, while its renewal is pending debate in Congress after numerous delays.

After receiving this order, and after 25 years on the air, 42 television networks of the group throughout the country – including Channel 2, the group’s flagship – went to black shortly before 20:00 local time, after the TV Patrol broadcast, the most watched news program in the Philippines.

ABS-CBN is the oldest television channel in Southeast Asia and where some 11,000 people work, but in recent times it has become the center of criticism from Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who has accused them of publishing news. “unfair”.

“Millions of Filipinos will lose their source of information and entertainment when ABS-CBN goes black on television and radio tonight, at a crucial time when people need information as the nation faces the COVID-19 pandemic.” The chain said in a statement.

DUTERTE’S HAND?

Although since the presidency they have been quick to disassociate Duterte from the decision, the president had threatened the group’s directors with the closure of the media on several occasions and accused them of publishing “unfair” news about him.

Some media suggest that the president’s anger with the chain was born in the 2016 presidential race, when ABS-CBN refused to issue an electoral announcement of the Duterte campaign because he did not have the approval of the Electoral Commission.

“The president’s position is that this is a matter for the National Communications Commission, and respects his decision,” said presidential spokesman Harry Roque.

SILENCE THE PRESS

Opposition parties, civil groups and human rights organizations have denounced the closure of ABS-CBN, such as Human Rights Watch (HRW), which sees it as “another effort by the Duterte administration to intimidate and silence the press.”

“Filipinos should reject this despotic decision to harass a media outlet known not only for its reach, but also for its competence and dedication to broadcasting the news,” said Phil Robertson, HRW deputy director for Asia.

Shortly after the official decision was known, the Filipinos regretted the news on social networks and the labels #DefendPressFreedom and #NoToABSCBNShutDown (Defend freedom of expression and No to the closure of ABS-CBN) became a trend.

“We ask the journalistic union and the Filipinos who appreciate democracy and freedom to resist together another shameless assault by the government on freedom of the press and expression,” said the National Union of Philippine Journalists, which called an online protest, due to confinement. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the Philippine Association of Foreign Correspondents, the move is “clearly a case of political harassment against a pillar of Philippine democracy, which employs thousands of workers, whose livelihood is now in jeopardy.”

DECISION OF THE CONGRESS

According to the Constitution, the decision to renew the license rests with Congress, where since last year there have been at least nine bills in favor of the renewal of emission permits for ABS-CBN, whose debate in plenary has suffered delays. .

The opposition and a large part of the public opinion accuse the president of the Lower House, Alan Cayetano, who ran for the vice presidency in 2016 with Duterte, although he lost, and later served as his foreign minister.

Last March, Congress had a first debate on the ABS-CBN license, but the parliamentary hiatus – which occurs in the Philippines between March and April – and the quarantine of the Covid-19 pandemic have prevented the discussion from resuming before the end of license.

JUDICIAL HARASSMENT

The offensive to ABS-CBN also comes from the judicial flank, since another ally of Duterte, the attorney general, José Calida – a figure that is equivalent to the State Advocacy -, presented in February a petition to the Supreme Court to annul the license of the Chanel.

Calida alleged that ABS-CBN “practices illegally” since it is partially financed with foreign capital, which would violate the constitutional norm on 100% Philippine media ownership.

The chain has insisted that its operations “comply with the law” and that foreign capital entered the company through “Philippine deposit receipts”, a formula that, according to its defense, in addition to being legal and approved by the Securities Commission, is a “common practice” among media corporations to obtain funds without breaking the law.

.