Press conference on the measures in the Community of Madrid before the end of the state of alarm

Two days before end of alarm state, the Community of Madrid communicates this Friday about the measures that will be taken in the region from Monday against the coronavirus pandemic. The press conference will be in charge of the Minister of Justice, Interior and Victims, Enrique Lopez, and that of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero.

With the end of the alarm this Sunday, the mobility restrictions, curfew and the limitation to social gatherings, although several communities have already announced that they will try to extend them.

In Madrid, the intention of Acting Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso is to continue with some of the current measures, although, in principle, no curfew and with the idea of ​​being able to extend the hours of the hotel business, which currently remains at 23:00.

At the end of the legal umbrella of the state of alarm, in principle also restrictions on mobility in the Community would end, unless this Friday the regional government announces decrees to continue them.

Currently there restrictions in basic health zones from Madrid, the capital of Gandhi (in the Ciudad Lineal district), General Fanjul (La Latina), Castelló (Salamanca), Villa de Vallecas (Villa de Vallecas), Barajas (Barajas), Silvano (Hortaleza) and Chopera (Arganzuela). By municipalities: the basic health area of ​​Mayor Bartolomé González and La Princesa in Móstoles, that of Majadahonda, in Majadahonda, Las Margaritas in Getafe, and the municipalities of San Agustín de Guadalix and Manzanares El Real. They all end on Sunday.

However, there are other areas where limitations they would have to continue until May 17. They are the basic health areas of Madrid, the capital of Vicente Muzas, in the district of Hortaleza, and that of Daroca, in that of Ciudad Lineal; that of the Catholic Monarchs in San Sebastián de los Reyes, The Cities in Getafe, and that of Las Rozas in Las Rozas.