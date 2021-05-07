Press conference Canelo vs. Saunders

This Thursday the press conference between Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders was held, prior to the fight that they will hold next Saturday, as part of the Cinco de Mayo celebration in the United States, at the Dallas Cowboys stadium in Arlington , Texas.

“Very grateful to the people, the response they have provided. I am proud to bring boxing back to this new normal and I am deeply grateful to everyone involved, ”commented promoter Eddie Hearn.

For his part, Canelo commented: “Saunders is a boxer with many skills, apart from being left-handed; but I am not the same as six years ago, I am more mature in the ring. I have been involved in many important issues; it’s one more day at the office. I am very happy to be here and as always we will give one hundred percent. I come to win, boxing is my life and that’s how I take it ”.

Coach Eddy Reynoso said: “We have a tough fight against Saunders. They are the two best supermedia in the world fighting before 70 thousand people. Gathering so many people is a pride and also to be part of this billboard ”.

Saunders, who is supported by the WBC full champion, “Gypsy King” Tyson Fury, commented:

“I have boxed my whole life, since I was 5 years old. I have been dragged into the gypsy fields. We can all talk about how difficult our childhood was, but I’m here for a reason and it’s to win. Canelo has done brilliant things in boxing, he is a good champion, but he has come across the wrong man. On Saturday night we will have a great fight ”.

The World Boxing Council, which will present the Mestizo belt to the winner of the fight as a trophy to commemorate May 5, recognized Canelo and his team.