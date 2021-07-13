Presidential plane offered to Delta and Aeroméxico

Mexico City. In a further attempt to sell the presidential plane, the aircraft was offered to owners of companies such as Delta and Aeromexico, revealed the president of the republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

During his morning lecture this Tuesday, President López Obrador He explained that the offer was proposed to the directors of both companies after the restructuring of the Mexican airline.

There I also took the opportunity to offer them the plane because they could use it. Let Aeroméxico administer it, if they decide to do so and that they can use it for business trips or parties, there is a custom that there are married couples, they get married somewhere in the Caribbean and the family and guests go. Well, that’s what the plane could be used for. They are thinking about it and now that they are listening to me, they are going to think about it more and other possible clients for the plane with the purpose that we can solve this plane, “he told the media.

According to the president, the plane is in good condition and its sale will always be taken care of so as not to waste it.

He insisted that it is even cheaper to have it unused and pay for maintenance than to use it for the purpose it was acquired by the administration.

López Obrador maintained that with everything and his weekly tours, around 50 thousand pesos are spent on roundtrip tickets in the company of the assistantship, “put 500 thousand pesos a month, a year 6 million” when that plane for the last trip of Enrique Peña Nieto to Argentina generated a cost of 7 million pesos just for the internet service.

Let people know that it is well maintained, well conservative and we hope to see how we sell it without undercutting it according to the appraisal and it continues to be offered and we do not rule out that it can be sold “, the president confided three years after he started the strategy to raffle or sell The aircraft.

asc