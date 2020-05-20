The Central Electoral Board approved on Wednesday a total of seven resolutions to manage the logistics of the electoral tournament.

The voting schedule, the issuance of the first bulletin, the order of the ballots, the designation of observers and observers, in addition to the process of scrutiny in the polling stations and the recording thereof were the issues resolved by the plenary session in the face of the elections

They will not extend hours

One of the approved resolutions was 43-2020, which indicated that the voting time will be established in article 218 of the Organic Law on the Electoral System, that is, from seven in the morning and will conclude at five in the afternoon, due to set up the polling stations from six in the morning.

The same ratifies the criterion that, if at the time of the closing of the voting there are citizens in the line of the electoral colleges, the presidents of the same determine the number of voters in this condition, counting them and whose identity and electoral cards will be collected and kept in their possession, voting allowed only until 5:30 p.m. m. exceptionally for these cases.

Those who could not exercise suffrage until that time and in this exceptional condition, will return their respective documents and withdraw from the electoral precinct.

The resolution maintains the schedule despite the fact that in past meetings, the political parties had requested that it be extended as one of the preventive measures to avoid crowding in the electoral precincts and thus reduce the risk of contagion of coronavirus ( Covid-19).

It also does not take into account the parties’ proposal that the voting hours be segregated by sex.

First newsletter will be with 20% of schools

Through resolution 047-2020, it is established that the JCE must generate the first bulletin 3 hours after the count is closed or after having processed a minimum of 20% of the electoral colleges of the municipality. After the first bulletin is issued, they will be able to generate the other bulletins each time that the board determines.

According to the same, the different Electoral Boards will generate the “zero bulletin” at nine in the morning in the presence of the delegates of the political parties.

The computer center of the Electoral Boards will remain closed with adhesive tape until its reopening at five in the afternoon and begin the processing of the voting relationships that are eventually received from that moment.

The process

After the scrutiny at the polling stations has concluded, in each scanner center where the Scanning and Transmission Units (E&T) will be located, a report will be printed which will indicate that said team has no voting relationship scanned and the same will be delivered as many copies as delegates of political parties who were present.

After receipt, the JCE will transmit all the images to the servers of the computer centers of the political parties, to the media and they will be published on the internet so that all citizens can access their content.

The order of the ballots

Resolution No. 49-2020 that establishes the order of the parties in the electoral ballots was also approved this Wednesday.

The resolution established that the numerical order in which the political parties with the right to participate in the elections of July 5, 2020 must appear, both in official electoral documents and in the boxes of the electoral ballots, will be the same with which they participated. These organizations in the past general elections at the municipal level, that is, the valid votes obtained by political organizations at the presidential level in the 2016 elections.

In the case of the Possible Country Party (PP), it occupies number 27, due to the situation that its recognition was given on October 29, 2019.

It was also indicated that, in the event that no presidential candidacy obtained an absolute majority of votes, the two parties of the candidacies that would have obtained the greatest number in said election, placed in the same order, will appear on the ballot corresponding to a second presidential election. of votes.

Appointment of observers and scrutiny recording

Through Resolution 45-2020, the presence of a scrutiny observer was authorized for those political parties that do not have representation in the electoral colleges due to the presence of allies in other political organizations.

Regarding national and international observers who are duly accredited by the JCE, the resolution indicated that they will be able to attend the scrutiny phase as long as they carry the corresponding accreditation, as well as the members of the accompaniment commission to the suggested Central Electoral Board. by the Economic and Social Council (CES).

In this sense, the JCE also ratified, through Resolution 46-2020, the decision to allow the recording of the count in the polling stations, that is, after six o’clock in the afternoon or when the president has declared it open, using Cell phones or video cameras that can only be used in the referred phase of the day on the day of the elections of July 5, 2020 and, if necessary, in the eventual elections of July 26, 2020.

In addition, Resolution 46-2020 established that the recording of the vote count may be carried out by the political delegates accredited before the electoral college, by the vote observers officially accredited by the political parties, or by those national and international observers who are duly accredited. , provided they carry the corresponding accreditation. Likewise, the members of the Accompaniment Commission to the JCE will have the right to record these counting sessions, which must be duly accredited by the electoral body.

Resolution No. 44-2020 authorizes the appointment of monitors of political parties in the JCE’s Computer and Elections directorates.

These observers will be able to observe the performance of each one of the computer departments and elections in which they have been appointed, ask the corresponding director about the execution of the schedule of activities, among others.

.