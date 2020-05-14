Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has assured that there will be elections in Venezuela this year “if the pandemic allows it.”

“This year there should be elections, if the pandemic allows it. Present your candidates,” Maduro said on Venezolana de Televisión.

“Let’s go to the election of the National Assembly and resolve issues among Venezuelans with the popular vote, at the polls on Election Day,” he continued.

In this sense, he has asked, “whoever wins,” that the Venezuelan National Assembly have “a new spirit, a new air” to “help strengthen the country, democracy.”

He has also called on the Venezuelan population to reject “every act of terrorism, every act of interventionism, every mercenary act that goes against the peace and coexistence of Venezuelans.” Finally, he has addressed the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and has warned him that neither he, “nor a thousand like him will be able” with Venezuela.

Venezuela must hold elections to the National Assembly towards the end of the year, an important appointment because at the moment it is the only institution that controls the opposition and because Juan Guaidó bases his legitimacy as “president in charge” of Venezuela on the post of president of Parliament.

At the moment, it is unknown whether, in the event that they are finally held, the opposition will participate in these elections. In the 2018 presidential elections, the majority opposition decided not to attend, considering that they were a fraud, but there were two candidates who challenged Maduro.

Precisely because of the 2018 electoral process, which the opposition and a large part of the international community consider fraudulent, Guaidó and his family do not recognize Maduro as the Venezuelan president and demand “credible” presidential elections.

