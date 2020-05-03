One of the candidates for the presidency of the United States, Democrat Joe Biden spoke out in favor of the American women’s team in the fight for equal pay after the national team lost the lawsuit against the country’s Football Federation.

The politician used his social networks to send a message to the players and the entity. “To the female team: don’t give up on this fight. It’s not over yet. To the federation: equal payments, now. Or, when I’m president, you can go elsewhere for funds for the world Cup“wrote Biden.

Last week, federal judge Gary Klausner ruled in favor of the US federation in the process in which the women’s team requested the same payments received by players in the national men’s team.

The lawsuit was filed last year by 28 players, after the selection won the world title in France, with a compensation of US $ 66 million (about R $ 360 million in the current quote). Molly Levinson, representative of the group of players, said the team plans to appeal the court’s decision.

Voted best player in the world by Fifa in 2019 and leader of the US team, Megan Rapinoe, who became disaffected by President Donald Trump, participated in a “live” with Joe Biden and his wife and joked when he said he was available to compose the Democrat’s ticket as vice president, a position the politician held in the Obama administration.

“I don’t want to put you in a difficult situation, but if you need a vice president, I say that I am available for an interview. Put it on your list,” joked the player, symbol of the fight for equality in the sport. Last year, she criticized Trump and said she would not go to the White House in the event of winning the world title, which was confirmed.

