WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has asked health authorities to issue guidelines for the reopening of churches closed by the coronavirus, after his government refused to do so for weeks.

While visiting Michigan, the president said he had discussed the matter with those responsible for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“I said, ‘You better get them released.’ And they are doing it, ”said Trump in a plant of the Ford Motor Co. converted to manufacture artificial respirators, in the Ypsilanti municipality. “And they are going to broadcast something today or tomorrow about the churches. We have to open our churches. “

CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlung said Thursday afternoon that “we hope soon” the measures for the temples will be released. A senior official said the announcement is scheduled for Friday.

More than a month ago, the CDC sent documents to the Trump administration that they had prepared with specific measures that different types of organizations could follow as they gradually reopen. The recommendations were for seven types of organizations, including schools, restaurants, and religious facilities.

Those drafts included detailed information for churches wishing to resume services with people in the temples, with suggestions that included keeping distance between parishioners and limiting the number of attendees.

Initially the Trump administration archived all the documents, but they were obtained by The Associated Press and other news organizations. Some health authorities censured the measure, saying organizations need recommendations that are based on science as much as possible while trying to reopen without causing coronavirus outbreaks.

The provisions for the other six types of organizations were released last week and the current week, although government officials had said there would be no announcement soon for places of worship.

Last week, a Trump administration official who requested anonymity said there were concerns about the advisability of the government presenting specific mandates to the temples. And Roger Severino, director of the Office for Civil Affairs of the Department of Health and Human Services, argued that “protections

