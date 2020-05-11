Facing the effects of a pandemic that has already left more than 10,000 dead in the country, Brazil is watching, without command, a series of meaningless political disagreements that take the focus off the task of saving lives, in the view of ex-president Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

FHC criticizes the polarization of the debate on the role of the State in the economy, especially in crisis situations such as the current one. ‘When it comes time for the jaguar to drink water, as now, everyone becomes an interventionist. Whose support does everyone ask? From the government. Central bank’

Photo: BBC News Brasil

For the 89-year-old sociologist, President Jair Bolsonaro has been distracted from priorities by fighting self-created traps, at a time when the opposition does not threaten him.

“The political disagreement came from before, but now it is meaningless: the fight goes on and on, the president somersaults and he slips himself. It is quite pathetic what we are going through,” says FHC, who lives in social isolation in his apartment in São Paulo, where he divides his days between writing and living with his wife, Patrícia, and the little dog who lives with the couple.

“I was there [na Presidência] I know it’s hard. I don’t like to talk lightly about these issues because I know they are difficult. But when the president loses his way, the whole country is astonished “.

The lack of a figure that speaks to the population with clarity and leadership in a time of suffering, says the ex-president, makes the crisis even more delicate. The decision to change ministers, such as Health, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, [“evidentemente o novo ministro tem que se informar”] and Justice and Public Security, Sérgio Moro, creates even more turbulence and makes the government weaker, in the analysis of the ex-president.

“In these difficult times, whoever is in the government needs to talk to the people. I remember a crisis in my government, at that time it was an electricity crisis, the blackout. When I heard it, I got scared, but I called everyone: opposition, government, and talked, talked, explained. He asked for support “, he says, referring to the energy crisis that, in 2001, interrupted the supply of energy in several regions of the country and demanded rationing measures.

The announcement of the end of the measures was made by the ex-president in a national chain address, extolling the role of the people in reducing energy consumption.

“Here, at this moment, we need a touch of heart, of humanity. Because people are suffering, right?”, Says FHC about the current crisis.

For the ex-president, the path chosen by Bolsonaro to go against international recommendations and become increasingly isolated goes precisely against what the country needs and will need to get out of the huge crisis, which will require public debt and support to help a large part of the population.

“Future generations will pay for this, everyone will need to understand this. We will also need, here in Brazil, support. Not now, but in a little while. Support from the International Monetary Fund, support from the World Bank, support from more governments Europe and the United States, China “.

Covid-19 also blatantly exposed the social ills of Brazil, in which a large part of the population is unable to protect themselves from the disease. Data released last week by the Brazilian Institute of Statistical Geography (IBGE) indicate that, in the 21st century, 18.4 million Brazilians do not receive running water daily.

FHC, who held the presidency for eight years, from 1995 to 2002, admits that Brazilian society has become accustomed to accepting inequality, and warns of the risk that, after the acute phase of the pandemic, everything will be as it was before.

He recalls that, ever since he was a senator, proposals to redistribute income such as taxing large fortunes have been rejected in the national debate.

“People were desperate with this question that property is sacred, he says.” We speak ill of inequality, but we end up accepting inequality. And that is very bad, “he says.” We have grown, but we have forgotten most people, an important part of people “.

“There has to be a concern that has to come not only from the government, but from society, in the sense of solidarity. Even if you are selfish, I think it shouldn’t be, but if you are selfish, think that in the future that selfishness is expensive . Then he will charge the price “.

Despite much criticism of President Jair Bolsonaro, FHC, who supported the impeachment of former President Dilma Rousseff, says he is against an eventual impediment of the current president, because he still governs and there is no social demand for his removal. “All impeachments leave marks that are negative”.

For the ex-president, the path chosen by Bolsonaro to go against international recommendations and become increasingly isolated goes precisely against what the country needs to get out of the crisis

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Read the main excerpts from the interview, given to BBC News Brasil through a virtual conference.

BBC News Brasil – When you stop today and think about Brazil, what worries you most at the moment?

Fernando Henrique Cardoso – The pandemic is immediate. That she is killing a lot of people and came by plane, came to pick up the richest. Not now, it is getting there in the popular squares and it will be very heavy and unpleasant. Now, the pandemic will not solve it, it will aggravate the problems. We already had difficulties, the unemployment rate was already high, it will be even higher with this pandemic. Because it is disorganizing markets around the world.

And besides, the political disagreement, which came from before, but now is meaningless: the fight goes on and on, the president somersaults and slips himself. It is quite pathetic what we are experiencing. I thought this: I will be 90 next year. At that point in life, my God, again? Tired, right. But it is like that, life is like that. I also know that it passes.

BBC News Brasil – One example, starting with the pandemic issue. You were saying that it would be a very big mistake for us to change, for example, the [Luiz Henrique] Mandetta, in the middle of the pandemic. It seemed like something that wasn’t going to happen and it happened, it’s been almost a month since there is a new minister there. Has your fear been confirmed? What weight did this change have?

FHC – I don’t know if it had any real weight, but evidently the new minister has to be informed. They say he’s a good doctor, I don’t know him, I didn’t know Mandetta either. But Mandetta had at least one virtue: he spoke, he explained to the population, every day. In these difficult times, those in government need to speak to the people. I remember a crisis in my government, at that time it was an electricity crisis, the blackout. When I found out, I got scared, but I called everyone: opposition, government, and spoke, spoke, explained. He asked for support. Here at this moment, we need a touch of heart, of humanity. Because people are suffering, right? Will the minister on the front line change? I think it’s a crazy thing, it really doesn’t cross my mind to take whoever’s on the front line. But each one does what he thinks he should do there when he is in the Presidency. And now they’ve taken out another minister, (Sergio) Moro. Which symbolized a fight against corruption, this whole thing. Anyway, this is not the time to do this. The moment is not one of dispersion, it is one of cohesion. We need more cohesion, more unity to get out of the hole.

BBC News Brasil – How serious is Sergio Moro’s departure for the Bolsonaro government?

FHC – The seriousness is that support for the president decreases. It is decreasing, due to research. There is still a lot, but research shows that there was disappointment. Sectors that voted for him, that supported him. I think that even those who did not support it, I never did, but we must keep thinking about the pandemic. Thinking about going back to work when possible, the economy, the growth of the economy, jobs for people. No, we are seeing that people are more fierce in political hatred of each other than in general issues, which they worry about. I think that everything that is happening is diminishing the strength of the government. And at that moment, see our Minister of Economy. It comes with the vision of making adjustments, which is understandable. But adjust how? Now it’s time to spend, there is no adjustment, there is no possibility to adjust.

For FHC, Moro’s departure will bring along part of support for Bolsonaro

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

It is the moment when we need to have a clearer vision, the hope that we will cross and unity to cross. Lack is command. Not in the sense of giving order, but in order to appeal, in the sense of including people. We are living in a world of populism in the world. Populism in Brazil was inclusive. This current is exclusive, wants to take it away. He doesn’t want a migrant, he doesn’t want to know what. Well, it’s a bad time in the world. Now there was a bad time here in Brazilian politics too. It’s the pandemic and the economic hardship, it’s a lot. We will overcome, we know, historically, that all crises have beginning, middle and end. Sometimes it takes many years. It bothers me a lot. At my age, I don’t know if I’m going to see a brighter future. But in the end, we must hope that we will see a brighter future.

BBC News Brasil – You yourself mentioned that our quarantine is very unequal, it exposes inequality in a very graphic way. Today, an IBGE data showed that 18 million people still do not have running water. Considering that the country has arrived at a time of such exposed, vulnerable global tragedy, where have we failed to prioritize in recent years?

FHC – We failed to a certain extent, because I remember in the past it was not better, it was very precarious. The public health service, for example, SUS, has made a huge advance. Because in the past there was no money, those who did not have funds went to Santa Casa de Misericórdia, that was it. Now you have the free and universal public health service. It’s good, it’s bad, it’s what it has. Could improve. We could, with more foresight, give them a budget to improve. But it is positive. I was born in 1931. In my day, this was considered a rural country. Because it was rural.

I was born in Rio, and there people used to walk in clogs on the street. The main problem that was mentioned in public health – Monteiro Lobato wrote to children – was the bug. Because nobody wore shoes. This is over. I am not pessimistic about what Brazil has already done. But it is also indisputable that the inequality that we implicitly accept is very high, and that inequality takes its toll when there is a problem like this pandemic. The pandemic catches everyone, I know. But it will take more of the poorest. I have already seen a data today saying that it takes more people who are black. It’s complicated. And we talk about inequality at the time of the crisis, then forget it.

“What is happening now is that democracies are being eroded internally. It is not a military coup. They are losing conditions to be democratic. It is progressively moving to a more authoritarian system”

Photo: BBC News Brasil

Once, when I was a senator, I decided to regulate all articles of the Constitution. And the Constitution requires that there be a tax on large fortunes. For what. I did it, put it there, asked for support from Roberto Campos, who was my colleague in the Senate, who supported it. It didn’t help. I got beaten everywhere, including my family. People were desperate about this issue that property is sacred. I know that our system is based on free enterprise, that’s not it. There has to be solidarity, public resources available to the government to serve those who need it most.

We speak ill of inequality, but we end up accepting inequality. This is very bad. Right now we are starting to see this situation of inequality, the negative effect that inequality has. I remember that when I took office for the first time, many years ago, I made a speech in which it said: Brazil is not a poor country, Brazil is an unjust country. It is true, it is one of the ten largest economies in the world. Why are you so poor?

And inequality is not something that can be resolved overnight. Only if you make a revolution and it still takes years, and the price is general freedom, it is not worth it. Anyway, here you have to take continuous measures. The agrarian issue, for example. I supported what I could. Agrarian reform several governments had started, I continued, then it was continued.

But these common sense issues do not appear in everyday life as common sense. People are blinded by their interest, without seeing the future. I hope we will at least get out of this crisis with this lesson. That is: that it is necessary to have more egalitarian policies that take time, but they must be taken, there must be an effort in this direction. The pandemic is a natural fact. I don’t believe in that thing they put in, no, no. It happens. There have been several. The Spanish flu, which my parents talked about a lot, killed a lot of people. So it’s not just waiting for the pandemic to happen, then running away and saying: oh, there’s no mask. You have to make an improvised mask, you don’t have a respirator.

During the good times you have to think that it will not be forever. How this bad moment that we are in will not be forever. But it is necessary at the beginning of the good moment to understand that there may be a bad moment again. And that, at times, like this, it is pandemic, that is, it caught the whole world.

There must be sanitary conditions in the future, water, running water, sewage. These issues are difficult, they are expensive, but there must be. And housing. All of this is expensive. You will not have any of this if there is no growth in the economy, I know that. There has to be investment, there has to be growth. But there must be at the same time a concern, which must come not only from the government, but from society, in the sense of solidarity. Even if you are selfish, I think it shouldn’t be, but if you are selfish, think that in the future that selfishness is expensive. Then he will charge the price.

BBC News Brasil – Speaking to economists in the last ten years and – I agree with you that we have come a long way in the last few decades – but the debates in recent years have all been very much focused on another very serious problem, which is that of public accounts. But now, in this emergency, proposals that were previously not part of the economic debate are being discussed, such as universal basic income, taxation of wealth. Should the priority of things have been reversed?

FHC – I think it is possible. There is no doubt. We grew up, but we forgot most people, an important part of people. And therefore, you have to pay attention to what I mentioned, public health, housing, employment, this whole thing. But you know what the human being is like. He has a memory, but he forgets. So it is necessary to avoid forgetting. Because in a little while when growth starts again and people start thinking again about self-interest. And when governments exist and are justified, it is because they have to be constantly calling attention to what is the common good.

For public policy, how to give access to schooling, how to improve the level of education. There are many people who do not have access. Our educational inequality problem is also big. I hope you can at least get a clearer sense of what the public interest is. And let’s speak clear Portuguese. We need to transform what today are words into action. Good intention is very good, but it has to be an act.

And the way things are going in our policy, there was an enormous weakening of the ability to discuss relevant issues in the country. There started to be a concern simply with ‘I will win, I will be nominated, I will nominate my relatives, my friends’. The state grows, the state swells and you don’t face the problems.

How does the political life of a country like Brazil work? It works not by the parties. The president sometimes thinks that the parties have the capacity. To a certain extent. Because in fact corporations are organized and themes are organized on fronts. Public health fronts, front of the earth. And there was a very large fragmentation of political interests. Today someone identifying with the name of a party says nothing, that party has several chains.

Pro-Bolsonaro protesters in Brasilia

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

And the population looks at all politicians as if they were bad. There is a separation between the people and politics. This is bad, because nothing is done without politics. You have to be able to guide the population. There is much talk of populism. Nowadays, populism is the one-person power, and in fact, as it has no clear definition, it ends up those who have power being taken by blind interests, which are those of the market, which are the dominant classes, who have more capacity to know the who want, go and print your brand there. Is that what we want in the future?

I at least wish it weren’t so. It is good to have a market. But this opposition that was created, and here is strong, between having a balance between the State because it has to give more space to the market, it is not more space for the market and neither does it reduce the State. It is the most competent state, it is neither bigger nor smaller. And the market is more regulated. Because when it comes time for the jaguar to drink water, as now, everyone becomes an interventionist. Whose support does everyone ask? From the government. Central bank.

BBC News Brasil – Turns Keynesian [Em referência a John Maynard Keynes, economista associado a uma corrente teórica que defende o estímulo do Estado à economia].

FHC – Turns Keynesian. We are all Keynesians at the moment. So there needs to be a certain balance. But which party has a consistent thinking on these issues outside the crisis period, as now? There is not, everyone will want only power for power. I know that power is fascinating, everywhere in the world it is. But there needs to be more than a vocation for power, to serve as well, it has to serve something. And that is what makes the difference between someone who has a notion of state and country, and someone who is a poor politician. But if I speak frankly, I think that the biggest problem we have in politics today is that our president is an uomo qualunque, a simple, simple man. It is not that he is bad, I do not know him, I do not think he wants evil, he does not know what is good and what is evil from a political point of view. So it goes erratically and it has consequences. Every day we have a new crash.

BBC News Brasil – And in the pandemic is this lack of direction clearer?

FHC – I think so, you have changed the Minister of Health now. Changed the Minister of Justice. The president is astonished. I understand that the moment is difficult. I was there, I know it’s difficult, I don’t like to talk lightly about these issues because I know they are difficult. But when the president loses his way, the whole country is stunned. This is presidentialism, the president has to be moderate in the exercise of power. He has to understand that the adversities are many and have to be respected. There are real conflicts of interest, there are divisions of people. The president must say, look, let’s go together. If you don’t go along, you won’t.

If it was a dictatorship, you don’t have to go along, you impose. But the rifle is useless here, you have to have the floor. The Bible says the beginning was the Word. The beginning has to be the Word, all the time. When the president who symbolizes this verb is unable to say convincing things to the country, the country is doing poorly. The number one problem is the pandemic. But right after that comes income, jobs, work. otherwise you will not leave this business. And in the middle there is politics. If, after all, there is a political crisis, you will leave by leaps and bounds. I hope not, I hope there will be a certain direction in the process.

BBC News Brasil – Do you think that this figure, this psychological role, of having a unique message, makes a difference so that there are more or less victims in the pandemic? Is the figure of a leader important in this type of situation?

FHC – I think, I think it’s a curious thing. Because modern society is a society in which people have weight, the internet gives people weight. They go to the street, they demonstrate. That’s when leadership is most needed. Because if you have a more structured society, parties, state, church, which controls behavior, these institutions have their tradition there. When they lose that validity and people, each one, in the fashion word, is empowered, gains power, that’s when it is more necessary for someone to say, okay. You have a little power, but the path is common, let’s go together. It needs leadership. And that is not that you are born with leadership, nobody is born with leadership. The situation creates. In the case of Brazil, I think my generation has to understand that it was already, it has to give to the new generation. But new doesn’t mean it’s good, it has to be new and good, because it can also be old and good, and old and bad. You have understanding, and you have the ability to absorb what is in the air and turn it into support. Without that, we cannot go on.

I will tell you something that is aberrant. I met Putin. O [Vladmir] Putin is a man of action. You can agree or disagree, but it symbolizes a certain behavior. A person I don’t like either, the [Donald] Trump. “America first”. This is complicated. I understand from the point of view of America, but to diminish the capacity that the United States has to exercise power in the world. Because the Chinese are not going to say ‘China first’, they are going to say that they are nice, that they will help. They are helping, they are filling the void left by the arrogant leadership of the United States.

No one is going to get out of the mess of this current pandemic in isolation. I am concerned about attacking the World Health Organization. I know it has defects, but what without it? And worse. Luckily Africa was not hit hard by this pandemic. Hopefully, never. Because poverty is great there. Then you will need what. Of support! Countries will come out of the crisis very much. You told me something that is true. The budget will be in deficit, you will have to spend.

Spend what you don’t have. Future generations will pay for it, everyone will need to understand it. We will also need, we here in Brazil, support. Not yet, but in a little while. Support from the International Monetary Fund, support from the World Bank, support from the most powerful governments in Europe and the United States, China. So you have to create an environment for that. The world, unfortunately, is in a moment of hardening as well. It is not only in Brazil, it is in the world. So I see a lot of difficulties for the next few years. When I say a lot of difficulties, I never stopped being optimistic. Difficulty has to be overcome, but you have to speak. You have to join forces, you have to see who is willing to understand that alone cannot do it. Even if it is a very powerful country, it is the United States, that is China, or Germany. You are not going alone.

BBC News Brasil – President, but aside from criticism of President Bolsonaro’s conduct in the pandemic, do you see other leaders being born, outside his generation? Who will rebuild Brazil, political, business leaders …?

FHC – Business can be, they need to exist too. And at that moment, they have to start positioning themselves as well.

BBC News Brasil – I am thinking about who will lead the reconstruction.

FHC – I think it needs political leadership. I think there are. Let me give you some examples. You have the governor of Rio Grande do Sul (Eduardo Leite – PSDB), who is a young boy and it seems that the thing works. The governor of São Paulo (João Doria – PSDB), who is active, is not just talk. There are several PT governors in the Northeast who seem to me to be active as well. The president of the Chamber, Rodrigo (Maia), has shown capacity as well. There are new people emerging in these movements that are not part of the parties, Luciano Huck represents some of these movements. Anyway, you see that there are possibilities for new leaders to emerge. Who will decide who is really capable after the crisis is not me. I will support whoever I feel is capable of, but he will have to show that he is capable. To show now, to act, it is not enough to speak. There are people who have the crank in their hands, it’s easier. There are some that do not have a crank but have the ability to group.

Another topic that I think is delicate, but that I like to talk about because it is important, is the following. There was a big change in the concept of democracy in Brazil. On the one hand, this system that we were putting together was not planned, I was a member of the Constituent Assembly. There was no decision to make a coalition presidency, it was being done because it was necessary, because it needs a majority in Congress. He still needs it, but as he has no party, parties join. There has been some progress.

Public service has improved in Brazil, not worse. And the Armed Forces too. In 1964, at this point, we would already be afraid of a military coup.

BBC News Brasil – Are you afraid?

FHC – No. I don’t think it comes from there, they understood the need for the Constitution, the defense of the Constitution. I think that today reconstruction has to start from accepting the Constitution. And therefore, that there are several powers, but coexistence has to be, as much as possible, harmonious. And it is the people who decide who choose. That’s why I think the current president was elected. I didn’t vote for him, but he was elected, he has legitimacy. The more it is possible to preserve that legitimacy, the better. Any impeachment process that is violent leaves its mark.

BBC News Brasil – Do you see a risk of impeachment now?

FHC – Do not.

BBC News Brasil – Why?

FHC – Because I think the government has not stopped governing, despite everything. And why is there no military pressure, as far as I know, and where is the opposition in Brazil? You don’t see it. I will repeat what I said earlier. The president is slipping on himself. It is not the parties who create difficulties, it is not the military. It is himself. It is not a question of being conservative, being right wing. No, it is not seeing the reality. He sees enemies that do not exist, ghostly. Then it doesn’t work, it looks bad. But he was elected.

I respect being elected, I think it would be a problem to add an impeachment process now. I don’t think it’s the best way for Brazil. I think we have to learn from the lesson of the past, rebuild our strengths, bet on new leaders who will be able, I hope, to have a more balanced view of the power game. That they understand that diversity has to be respected and that it has to lead. You have to give way.

For example, the Minister of Finance, whom I don’t know and don’t like the style, to be honest. He talks a lot and is very “Chicago Boy”, orthodox. That fiscal view is not mine. But I think that there needs to be fiscal balance. This minister, at least, has a course. He will not succeed because it will hit reality, reality will make it difficult. But it had a direction. I hope that the new generations will reconstitute. There’s no point in thinking about what happened. It’s over. You have to see from now on what we are going to do. And look at what is the interest of the country, the Brazilian State, and the people.

BBC News Brasil – Do you think that the impeachment of ex-president Dilma Rousseff left our democracy weaker?

FHC – Look. All impeachments leave marks that are negative. There are moments that have no way. When the government stops, you …

BBC News Brasil – President Dilma’s was favorable at the time, right?

“I am not in favor of eroding the bases of power. If it happens, it happened. With President Dilma, it happened. Not that it was, at least it was never in my mind, to get the president out of there. But she lost the conditions to govern “, says former President FHC.

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

FHC – I went in the end. I cost a lot to support. Because she stopped. When it loses the strength and the capacity to govern, it affects a legal thing, but mainly it loses the capacity to govern and has people against it. Now, in the pandemic, there are no people on the street, the people are afraid of the pandemic. The government, for better or worse, is governing. Impeachment, now, would be a political construction only, it does not have a social demand. Having an impeachment without social demand I think is negative. For what? It may happen. It may be that the president does so many wrong things that it makes the population want him. He has a certain support base and is able to govern, he just supported the reform. I don’t think it’s convenient for the country to insist. There is always an impeachment request, the PT asked for my impeachment all the time. I was never concerned with impeachment, I governed eight years. A little more, because at the time of Itamar I had a lot of strength. I didn’t have that concern because I had support. The president starts to worry when he loses support. The loss of support is worrying. We have to look closely at opinion polls, they begin to show a certain erosion of the president’s popular prestige, and he then has the support of those close to him. This is bad for democracy, because it will always have support from those close to them, but that is not enough to be convincing in democracy. But I don’t think it is useful for Brazil to go that route. You say that our democracy is young, to some extent. The Brazilian parliament is one of the oldest in the world. If you count the years that the parliament was closed in Brazil since the Empire, there were not so many.

What is happening now, there are some authors there calling attention to this, is that democracies are eroding internally. It is not a military coup. They are losing conditions to be democratic. It is progressively moving to a more authoritarian system, it needs to prevent this.

BBC News Brasil – Do you think this is happening to Brazil?

FHC – It may happen. Not yet, but it can happen. For now there is a lot of freedom of the press, parties say what they want. Mas pode, no mundo moderno, a forma pela qual os governos saem da democracia não é mais pelo golpe. Ou não é só pelo golpe. Pode sair da democracia progressivamente. Veja o que aconteceu na própria Venezuela, que eu conheci razoavelmente e até ajudei, em certa altura o Chávez. Progressivamente foi mudando. Fechou o Congresso? Não fechou o Congresso. Mas vai tomando medidas de tal natureza que vai restringindo a liberdade. E sempre quem está no poder encontra alguns que aderem. Hitler não tinha adesão? Teve muita.

Eu não creio que nesse momento exista cerceamento de liberdade porque a imprensa está muito, a mídia, e é muito importante que a mídia mantenha a sua liberdade. Quando a mídia perde a liberdade, nós todos perdemos a liberdade. Então é importante que a mídia no Brasil mantenha o facho aceso. Eu nunca fiz nada para coibir. Nunca peguei um telefone para dizer para um dono de empresa que não pode. Ou para um jornalista. Ou para deixar de receber um jornalista. Inventaram uma coisa chamada Dossiê Cayman, que era uma roubalheira que teria eu, três ou quatro ministros, um dinheirão que nós tínhamos nas ilhas Cayman. Levaram anos, meses. Até que um dia eu liguei para um dono de jornal que era meu amigo e disse eu não aguento mais, isso é mentira, não tem nada. Eu sei que às vezes a imprensa irrita. Mas você não pode, sendo presidente, transformar sua irritação em palavra. E muito menos em ação. Você não pode transformar aquilo que é a sua irritação em uma atitude contínua de contenção da mídia.

BBC News Brasil – Isso está acontecendo mais, né? Agrediram, por exemplo, os colegas jornalistas do Estadão.

FHC – Isso é ruim. Isso é ruim e acho que o gesto presidencial é grave. Qualquer gesto do presidente é grave, então o presidente tem que se autoconter. Tem que evitar que no Brasil haja perda de controle da democracia. Não é que esteja em uma situação não democrática, se estivesse eu não estava nem falando o que eu estou falando, sei bem como é isso. Estava ou preso no ou exílio, ou morto. Você percebe que não é só no Brasil. No mundo todo existe a tendência de uma erosão da democracia, erosão interna dos valores que sustentam a democracia. A liberdade, respeito à opinião, o Supremo Tribunal que tem a última palavra, o respeito mútuo. À medida que as pessoas vão sentindo a falta de comando elas vão querendo comandar. Não é vazio de poder. Mesmo pela falência de condução do Executivo pode acontecer que o Supremo Tribunal ou o Congresso se excedam nos seus limites. É preciso tomar cuidado o tempo todo. Mesmo que você ache que eles fizeram bem porque fizeram uma coisa com a qual eu concordo. Mas tem que olhar o jogo do poder.

BBC News Brasil – O senhor acha que isso já tem acontecido, alguém se excedendo?

FHC – Não, eu não posso dizer que tem acontecido porque os contrapoderes estão soltos. Mesmo que um possa começar, o outro vem lá e recupera. Não acho que estamos na véspera de um… não, não. Tem um antigo líder, Otávio Mangabeira, que dizia o seguinte. A democracia é uma planta tenra, que tem que ser regada com água todos os dias. É isso. O pior é calar. Tem que, com jeito, externar seu ponto de vista.

