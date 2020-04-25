President José Carlos Peres says Santos have a 99% chance of not losing money with the forced departure of Christian Cueva for Pachuca, from Mexico.

2nd most expensive contract in history, Cueva did not establish himself and forced the trip to Pachuca (Photo: Disclosure / Ivan Storti)

Peixe hired Cueva for R $ 26 million, in three annual installments, but did not pay the first part to Krasnodar this year. Alvinegro had the endorsement of the Russian club not to pay the debt in the middle of the FIFA lawsuit against the Peruvian and Pachuca.

“I never said that I would like to have Cueva. There was a request, I talked about being an irresponsible player, but Sampaoli said it changed. I arrived at CT and the first thing he talked about was Cueva. I don’t blame Sampaoli, no he put a gun on his head, but he asked for it in the middle of success. Who dared to say no? We had two options. Ricaurte, from Independiente de Medellín, and Cueva. They asked for a higher price and we opted for Cueva. I would play more with him “, said Peres, to Transamerica.

“Cueva left the club and went to Pachuca, assumed responsibility. FIFA made a forced release. We are talking a lot with Krasnodar, the player’s owner. Santos is not to blame, they understood that the player left. They will wait for the result of what FIFA promised , which is to protect Santos’s rights. The fine is 100 million euros, but the club doesn’t even have that willingness to pay. We have an office specialized in Justice and the possibility is 100%, 99%, for an agreement and that the parties have no loss “, he added.

Santos hired an international law firm to assist in the Cueva case. The company accepted to receive only in case of victory in the court. Christian Cueva decided to leave Peixe without authorization and obtained forced registration with FIFA earlier this year. Meanwhile, Alvinegro hopes to be compensated.

Santos wants at least the R $ 26 million of the mandatory purchase clause with Krasnodar. The midfielder was on loan until January and there was an agreement triggered by the stay for four seasons, with payment in installments.

Peixe and Krasnodar talk to beat Cueva and Pachuca in court. The Russian club is the biggest loser, as it has not received any amount so far.

Christian Cueva is 28 years old and did not succeed in Fish. He played 16 games in 2019 and didn’t score or assist.

