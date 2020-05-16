President Jair Bolsonaro plans to make a new statement this Saturday, 16, on national TV and radio to defend once again the end of measures of social isolation. According to Estadão, the president’s intention is to preach a “wooden horse” in the current determinations of states and municipalities, citing that he has already included a series of activities in the list of essential services, which allows them to function even during the coronavirus pandemic. .

The intention to make the new statement – the sixth since the beginning of the crisis – was revealed by the president on Thursday, during a videoconference with businessmen at the Planalto Palace. “We have to have more than a commercial of hope, to convey confidence. So much so that we will have a speech recorded for Saturday night along these lines,” said the president at the time.

The president defends a general opening of establishments and the so-called “vertical isolation” – which only applies to the elderly and the sick. Against the restrictive measures adopted by governors and mayors, Bolsonaro has argued that the closure of trade will bring “chaos” and “hunger” for the population that is without income.

The statement had not yet been recorded until yesterday evening, which should only occur this Saturday. In his last message on national television, Bolsonaro had already asked for a return to work and held governors responsible for measures of social distance.

According to the president himself, this statement should go through the review of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. “I asked Paulo Guedes to start reviewing what I’m going to say so that we can give a logically objective message, focused on life, focused on the economy, for us to get out of the situation we find ourselves in,” he said.

Speaking to supporters in front of the Palácio da Alvorada yesterday, Bolsonaro said he is doing “what he can”. “The law gave me the right to choose essential activities. The rest, which is not essential, is the responsibility of governors and mayors,” he said. (Vinícius Valfré, Emilly Behnke and Jussara Soares collaborate). The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

