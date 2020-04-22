Corinthians is just one of the clubs that are suffering from falling revenue in football due to a shutdown due to Covid-19.

This Wednesday, Andrés Sanchez revealed what is the value of the payroll of the cast alvinegro at this moment and admitted the difficulty in honoring with the commitments.

Andrés Sanchez guarantees that there is still no prediction of when football will return

“Our payroll, including CLT salary, image, gloves, is R $ 12.3 million”.

In an interview with Band, the Corinthians president also acknowledged that the money the club should receive for the sale of Pedrinho to Benfica may be fundamental at this time. The attacking midfielder was negotiated for 20 million euros, about R $ 117 million) and the São Paulo club is entitled to 70% of the value, approximately R $ 82 million.

“Pedrinho’s money has not yet entered, imagine the lack he is making, with the euro at R $ 5.70, for God’s sake”.

“I am not saying that I will not pay. But I will stagger. When football comes back, there will be no double income. I am frank. When I have income, I will pay. If I have no income, I will notify you”.

Andrés Sanchez stated that Luan, Cássio, Gil and Fagner Corinthians athletes are at the top of the payroll, took a stand against paying more than R $ 1 million a month and tried to justify the lack of revenue.

“The football club has three strong revenues: Globo, sponsorship and admission. And from time to time selling players. If Globo does not pay, everyone has problems paying their wages. Five Corinthians sponsorships have already postponed payment. It is not a matter of administration. . Everyone will pass this difficulty “.

“Here we will pay everything, when we have money. When we don’t have it, we don’t pay. 60% of the revenue is TV. If (TV) doesn’t pay, there’s no way (the club) can pay. Then I will fight to lower the salary of So, I’m going to let you know that you have no money and I won’t pay “.

Sports Gazette





