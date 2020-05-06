Barcelona tried to sign Rodrygo before Real Madrid

José Carlos Peres said that Barcelona, ​​from Spain, tried to outwit Santos. The president recalled the cases of Neymar and Rodrygo.

Peixe has a lawsuit in FIFA against Neymar and Barça. And the Catalan club tried to sign Rodrygo, today at rival Real Madrid.

“The gang talks about the processes in Fifa against us, but nobody talks about what we have to receive. We have 10 million euros in Fifa for the case of Barcelona with Neymar. Gabigol’s transaction with Flamengo, 4% on it. we also have a debt of 4.5 million euros from Barcelona for the game that was not played. We entered FIFA and Spain, by a team of lawyers. They did not want to do it, when we handed it over to the lawyers they wanted to make the game. to score, they wanted March. I said it wasn’t possible, we have the Paulista Championship and the beginning of Libertadores. And in January it wasn’t enough for them. They create a problem, but they’ll have to pay.

“When I was negotiating Rodrygo, Barcelona came with the general manager. They offered 29 million euros, said they arrived in exhaustion. They spoke on 29 and release the 4.5 million (from the friendly) in 30 or 60 days. They tried to outwit me, but they didn’t. I was patient and brought 54 million euros for Santos (in the sale to Real Madrid). I say we have to be goalkeepers in the club, defend first. the club remains. Between personal tastes and institution, I am the institution. It costs me dearly, they say that I fight with everyone. I don’t fight with anyone, I fight for Santos “, added the president.

While the “biggest lawsuit” against Barcelona is in court, Santos is trying to release R $ 2.5 million from negotiations through the solidarity mechanism of the sale of Neymar to PSG.

