LIMA, Apr 6 (.) – Peru’s President Martín Vizcarra said Monday that “one or two” very difficult weeks are coming in the country amid the fight against the coronavirus and stressed that the Government is evaluating total immobilization during the Easter holidays.

Vizcarra, in his “virtual” press conference, stated that the number of confirmed cases with the disease has been increasing and requires a quick response, despite some deficiencies that are being identified and corrected.

The president said that those infected increased to 2,561 people, with a lethality of 3.6% to add 92 deaths.

“That a difficult week or two is coming, of course, no one denies it, but we are prepared,” said Vizcarra, along with most of his cabinet in the Government Palace.

The president expressed that the severity of the situation will depend on the actions of the population against quarantine measures. Despite the latest provisions, such as inserting the presence of women and men on the streets, there are still people who defy the rules, causing crowds.

In this line, he affirmed that he is evaluating with the health and safety authorities the total immobilization for the holidays Thursday and Friday, when Easter is celebrated in the country where the majority of the population is Catholic.

“Those who win are not the ones with the most economic power … they are the countries with a disciplined population,” he said.

Peru has extended the state of emergency and a curfew until April 12 to curb the spread of the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, a measure that has paralyzed the economy and left millions without jobs.

