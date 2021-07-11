President, oversees, Mayan Train, Yucatán

MEXICO CITY.

The governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila Dosal, held a meeting with the country’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who is visiting to supervise the progress of the Mayan Train project in the peninsula.

Aerial supervision was carried out in sections 3 Calkiní-Izamal and 4 Izamal-Cancún of the Mayan Train project that are being developed in state territory.

At the Military Air Base Number 8, south of this city, Vila Dosal received the head of the federal Executive, who arrived from the neighboring state of Quintana Roo.

Vila Dosal welcomed him at the Military Air Base, where he also greeted the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), Luis Crescencio Sandoval González.

There, in the presence of the director of the National Fund for Tourism Promotion (Fonatur), Rogelio Jiménez Pons, and representatives of the construction companies, the report on the development of the works was presented.

The heads of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), María Luis Albores González; Communications and Transport (SCT), Jorge Díaz Leal, and from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), Diego Prieto Hernández.

Similarly, officials from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) and executives from the construction companies ICA, INDI and Carso were present.

AMU