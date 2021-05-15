President of Venezuela asks to retake control of Citgo in dialogue with opposition

CARACAS, May 14 (Reuters) – Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said on Friday that he will demand to retake control of US refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp, the main foreign asset of the South American country, sanctioned by Washington, as part of an agenda for a possible dialogue with the opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

The Venezuelan president indicated earlier this week that he was willing to talk with Guaidó after the opposition leader proposed a progressive and conditional lifting of the United States sanctions on Venezuela as an incentive for the Maduro government to seal an agreement.

“Return the Citgo and Monómeros company to the hands of the institutions of the Venezuelan State,” said Maduro, announcing two points on his agenda that he elaborates with his work team.

Monómeros is a Venezuelan-owned petrochemical company in Colombia that is controlled by opposition-appointed boards like Citgo.

“Do you want to talk? I want to talk,” added the president who asked the opposition to renounce “the path of the coup, of interventionism and of calling for invasions against the country.”

Citgo came under the control of the opposition, under a license to operate, after Washington, along with several Western countries, recognized Guaidó as the legitimate leader of Venezuela, amid an economic crisis that has led millions of people to flee the South American nation.

A spokesman for Guaidó declined to comment on the announcement.

Guaidó asked the government to call presidential and parliamentary elections with international observation, although his coalition abstained in the 2018 presidential elections and the 2020 congressional elections. Venezuela has regional elections planned for next November 21.

“On November 21 there are elections, that their candidates register and we go again as in previous years hair to hair to contest with votes,” said Maduro.

Citgo is the largest Venezuelan asset abroad. It is the eighth largest refiner in the United States, with the capacity to process some 750,000 barrels per day of crude oil and supply fuel to a network of 5,000 service stations in 30 states in that country. Citgo imported crude from PDVSA in exchange for refined products.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Luc Cohen. Edited in Spanish by Mayela Armas)