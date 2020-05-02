The president of the Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region (TRF-3), Judge Mairan Maia, on Saturday (2) denied a second appeal by the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) against the disclosure of the exams carried out by Jair Bolsonaro to check whether it was contaminated or not by the new coronavirus. In the analysis of the first appeal, by another judge, the government managed to suspend the sending of documents.

“This is not a very personal right to maintain the privacy of test results, but information that is of public interest about the diagnosis of contamination or not by Covid-19”, concluded the president of TRF-3.

The decision of Judge Mairan Maia was taken hours after the judge on duty, Monica Nobre, from the same court, decided in a different sense and suspended the disclosure of the papers for a period of five days. Mônica’s determination was made in the analysis of another Union resource.

Sought by the report, the AGU informed that the understanding of the president of the court “does not change the decision that released the Union to provide the reports this Saturday (05/02) and established a period of 5 days for the reporter of the action in the TRF- 3 review the case “.

When analyzing this other federal appeal, the president of TRF-3 denied the request to overturn the decision of the Federal Court of São Paulo, which had determined the disclosure of the papers within 48 hours.

“The Federal Union limits itself to justifying that there is no obligation to provide the reports of the examinations performed by the Honorable President of the Republic. It does not demonstrate, albeit superficially, to what extent the first-degree decision has the actual potential for offense. to public order “, concluded Mairan Maia.

After repeatedly questioning the Planalto Palace and the President himself about the disclosure of the exam results, the newspaper The State of S. Paulo filed a lawsuit in which it points out “restricting the population from accessing information of public interest”, which culminates in “censoring the full freedom of journalistic information”.

The Presidency of the Republic refused to provide the data to the state via the Access to Information Law, arguing that they “concern the privacy, privacy, honor and image of people, protected with restricted access”.

