President of the Supreme Court of El Salvador was reelected by deputies related to Bukele

The Congress of El Salvador, with the votes of allied benches of President Nayib Bukele, re-elected Judge Óscar López as president of the Supreme Court at dawn this Wednesday, amid the rejection of the opposition that considers his appointment unconstitutional.

“Magistrate Óscar Alberto López is appointed as presiding magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice and of the Constitutional Chamber,” said the President of Congress, Ernesto Castro after the nominal and public vote in which the lawyer was elected with 64 votes to favor.

López was appointed president of the Supreme Court of Justice on May 1 by Congress, which began its functions that same day and was dominated by parties allied with President Bukele.

On that date, the parties allied to the president, which make up the majority, dismissed the five members of the Constitutional Chamber, which included the president of the Supreme Court. They also dismissed Raúl Melara as attorney general at that time.

López’s appointment to the head of the Supreme Court of Justice and the Constitutional Chamber ended on June 30, so the congressmen allied with Bukele decided to re-elect him to the position as president of the Judicial Branch for a period from 1 July 2020 to June 30, 2024.

The minority opposition parties once again questioned the reelection of López, considering that he was appointed from the beginning in an “unconstitutional” process.

“We do not support the appointment of Magistrate López, because if we do so we would be validating an obscure and unconstitutional process, since he was appointed after the previous magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber were dismissed without due process,” said deputy Anabel Belloso of the opposition Farabundo Martí Front for National Liberation (FMLN, left).

Meanwhile, the chairman of the majority party New Ideas, Christian Guevara, defended the election of Justice López, pointing out that “the entire process of his election has been transparent and legal.”

The Constitutional Chamber that López will also preside is one of the four that make up the Supreme Court. Its mission is to resolve claims of unconstitutionality, habeas corpus and controversies between the powers of the State.

At dawn on Wednesday, the deputies were getting ready to elect five other new magistrates who will make up different chambers of the Supreme Court by nominal and public vote.

