The central bank of Russia sees room for further cuts in its basic interest rate and could reduce it in greater steps than before to support the economy struggling with the outbreak of the new coronavirus, the bank’s president said on Tuesday, Elvira Nabiullina.

The Russian central bank cut its basic interest rate by 50 basis points, to 5.5%, last week, predicting that the economy will decline by up to 6% this year due to the pandemic and low oil prices, the country’s main export. parents.

Nabiullina, speaking to the lower house of parliament, said it was important to provide the economy with cheaper loans in an extraordinary situation to help it recover after isolation restrictions were eased and lifted.

“Understanding the nature and scale of the economic shock we are facing now, we are saying that we can reduce the rate in steps greater than before,” said Nabiullina.

The central bank declared its move to an expansionary monetary policy last week, facing the need to sustain the economy and trade activities affected by the isolations adopted by Russia in late March.

Despite the isolations, the number of new infections in Russia continues to rise, increasing this Tuesday at 6,411, a daily record that took the national number to 93,558. The death toll reached 867.

The banking sector in Russia is now “in very good shape”, but will see a drop in lending activity, as people and companies are cautious about increasing their indebtedness, said Nabiullina.

