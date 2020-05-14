On the day that abolition of slavery in Brazil completes 132 years, the president of the Palmares Foundation, Sérgio Camargo, intensified the strategy of trying to disqualify the figure that gives the institution its name, created precisely to promote and preserve the historical and cultural values ​​of black influence in Brazil. On this May 13th, date of the signing of the Golden Law in 1888, Camargo published articles on the foundation’s official website that would show “the truth” about Zumbi dos Palmares, whose death motivates the date of the Black Consciousness.

Sérgio Camargo at the Palmares Foundation

Photo: Facebook / Reproduction / Estadão

Zumbi is recognized as one of the leaders of Quilombo dos Palmares, the main nucleus of black resistance to slavery in the country. The details of his life, however, are little known and object of divergence among historians.

Among the texts published this Wednesday, 13, by the Palmares Foundation, is “Zumbi and Black Conscience – Do they really exist?”, By Professor Luiz Gustavo dos Santos Chrispino. In the article, the author talks about a process he calls “zombie deification.” Chrispino affirms that the current of the Black Movement had influence of the Marxist Cultural process of social separation and needed “an icon”, that would become Zumbi dos Palmares. “The Leftist Struggle started there, using the black people as a maneuver,” says the text.

Throughout the day, Sérgio Camargo also used his social networks to attack Zumbi, whom he claims is not an “authentic hero”, but rather “an ideological construction of the left”. For Camargo, the real heroine would be Princess Isabel, responsible for signing the Golden Law in 1888, after Brazil was pressured by England since the first half of the 19th century to abolish the slave trade. Brazil was the last country in the Americas to abolish slavery.

“Zumbi is a hero imposed by the ideology that the vast majority of Brazilians repudiate. Black people, question, criticize and do not passively accept him!”, Wrote Camargo on social networks. “Hero of the racialist left; not of the Brazilian people. We repudiate Zumbi!”, He said, in another publication.

At the end of last year, the current president of the Palmares Foundation had his appointment suspended because he had already defended the extinction of the black movement and said, among other things, that Brazil has “nutella racism”. Camargo has also stated that slavery was “beneficial to the descendants” and attacked personalities such as Rio’s councilwoman Marielle Franco, murdered in 2018, and the actress Taís Araújo.

Camargo’s position, however, is not entirely isolated in the government. Just as he claims that his administration seeks to “recognize the importance of the Princess and rescue her from the historical ostracism to which she was relegated”, the Secretariat of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic (Secom), follows a similar discourse.

In response to a text by Camargo against Zumbi, Secom shared a publication that praises Princess Isabel as a symbol of the end of slavery. “In 1888, Princess Isabel enacted the Golden Law, extinguishing slavery in Brazil. Her years of intense commitment to freedom were crowned with a law whose name derives from the Latin expression for ‘gold’, representing the insurmountable value of the dignity of human life “, says an excerpt of the text, accompanied by an image of Princess Isabel.

See too:

Crisis in Venezuela: ‘We live on a sea of ​​oil, but I spend 13 hours in line to supply’

.