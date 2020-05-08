Vasco’s list of partners continues to be controversial. The document, necessary for the convening of the direct elections referendum and also for the presidential election – both scheduled for this year – has been the subject of disagreement in the recent past and has come to have different interpretations between the club’s representative, Alexandre Campello, and the Assembly. General, Faues Mussa. This time, he reveals that he sent letters to Campello asking for the detailed list. Without it, the analysis of the list is paralyzed. Check out the note sent by Mussa:

Faues Mussa is the president of Vasco’s General Assembly, responsible for the election (Photo: David Nascimento)

“As President of the General Assembly of the Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama and statutorily responsible for conducting the work of the General Assembly, I come by means of this note, to inform the Vasco, all movements regarding the progress of the preparation work for the two General Meetings, scheduled to take place this year.

Therefore, it is important to clarify that, although the list of active members is made available monthly on the official website of the club. This list only partially solves the analysis work. For a complete job, it is also necessary to have a full base of members, even those who are currently not able, because they can, at any time, regularize their situations, either by paying their monthly fees in arrears or re-registering, and thus entering the register of eligible members to vote.

As I also need the financial transactions related to new members, amnesties and transfers of titles, from the current term of office.

Our Club has an unfortunate record of judicial elections. Always questioned and controversial. And my goal is to reverse this situation. Organizing the two elections, which I will be responsible for in my mandate, transparent and unquestionable in all aspects.

Because of this, I have tried the path of dialogue in all situations. Even after having filed three letters at the Secretariat, addressed to President Alexandre Campello, requesting the necessary documents, always without response. I agreed to work in a São Januário room, with only one computer at my disposal and with all its access blocked.

On Friday, March 13, it was the last day that it was possible to work in São Januário. The following week the quarantine was decreed by the State Government and Vasco comprehensively announced that his Secretariat would be closed, working only remotely.

However, now I was surprised by an article published on the LanceNet website, on 06/05, that the Secretariat is closed to external assistance, but working internally on a rotating basis and thus having employees available to assist in the verification of the list.

I was unaware of such a procedure. And even now informed via the press of this Secretariat’s work system, I strongly disagree with exposing people to face-to-face physical contact, especially knowing about the growing cases of contagion in our city. This is an absolutely unnecessary risk. When the recommendations of all health agencies in the world and avoid face-to-face work as much as possible. And in the specific case of the analysis of the list of members, it can be done remotely. For these facts, I announce that, for reasons beyond my control, unfortunately, the preparatory work for the General Assemblies is currently paralyzed.

Rio de Janeiro, May 8, 2020

Vascaine Greetings

Faues Cherene Jassus

President of the General Assembly “

Mussa was even infected with COVID-19. The president of the Vasco General Assembly, however, has recovered.

