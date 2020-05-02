President of Spain asks to extend state of alarm by Covid-19 until May 24

The President of Spain, Predro Sánchez announced this Saturday that it will ask Congress to extend the state of alarm by Covid-19 until May 24, while assuring that “there is no plan B” to fight the virus but confinement.

Faced with this situation, the Spanish leader has appealed to the responsibility of all political actors to maintain that situation, whose new extension must be approved by Congress on Wednesday.

No one can be safe alone, we all depend on everyone. In our health and also in our economic and social well-being; in hospitals and institutions.

We are already standing together with the virus. Now it is time to keep it at bay and start our country as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/Wa45huGTcw – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon)

May 2, 2020

He added that the state of alarm is an “effective instrument to defeat the coronavirus” and that is why all European countries are using it, referring to the autonomous governments and political parties that have spoken out against the extension.

“It is an instrument that protects different groups to protect them against the economic slowdown,” he said.

If the extension is not approved, Pedro Sánchez warned about “the impact that it could have not only on public health but also economic and social”, for which he insisted on not arguing with administrations or parties but called for work for the good in common.

Spain is one of the European countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Alarm state in Spain is necessary

The President of Spain has indicated that the state of alarm is as necessary as it was at the beginning, in the face of all the “uncertainties” that arise in the face of the de-escalation, which will require “a great deal of caution, much bilateral dialogue with the communities and much responsibility on everyone’s part. ”

It may interest you: Spain allows its children to go out to play for the first time in 6 weeks

On his disagreements with the political parties, Pedro Sánchez said that he has always been in constant dialogue with them and proof of this has been the political decision to establish the extensions every 15 days to go to Congress every two weeks to show progress and debate the respect.

Regarding the damage to the economy if the extension is not extended, the President of Spain cited as an example the 20 billion liquidity approved for SMEs and the self-employed, which would be suspended if the state of alarm is not prolonged.

With information from EFE

.