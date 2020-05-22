Eight are the Warriors infected with COVID-19. Neither Santos Laguna nor Liga MX will reveal the identity of those infected by the coronavirus, the pandemic that has practically paralyzed most of the planet.

“Remember that this information is personal, so they (footballers) will have to make it known,” said the president of the club albiverde, Dante Elizalde, on Thursday afternoon to ..

In order to avoid speculation, the sandam chieftain made it clear that, by previously established protocol, the Liga MX is in charge of making known when positive cases exist in a certain team, although without revealing names.

He emphasized the original element of the Region that plays for the Jaiba Brava, César Bernal, who days ago on social networks, confirmed that he suffered from this virus.

On the other hand, Elizalde was asked about the images that leaked on social networks of Jonathan Orozco and Gerardo Arteaga. The captain and keeper, was caught in the celebration of his 34th birthday after Mother’s Day, while on the left side, in clandestine draws in the Perla Tapatia. But Dante did not want to comment on it.

“It was a personal decision, the recommendation for all collaborators (players and administrative staff of the club) was to stay at home, in those particular cases, I would not like to speak out because they are personal issues,” he said in a serious tone.

Both Orozco and Arteaga are two of the players identified as infected, after their respective ages coincided with the first bulletin of the state prevention and control plan COVID-19 sent by the Government of Coahuila this Thursday.

The Verdiblanco goalkeeper, last night responded on social networks to an account that uploads sports information, but that deleted the accusation made by another sports portal “GAD my family and I are fine … greetings” said Jona.

Today, Orozco will clarify his personal issue, according to the advance in his account “Thank you all for your support message, at night I will announce the exact situation and not speculation. I will do a live show to say things as they are, and not as they make them look. Always head-on as I usually be… Greetings !! “

More information tomorrow in the print edition

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.