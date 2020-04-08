LIMA, Apr 8 (.) – Peru’s President Martín Vizcarra announced on Wednesday the extension of the state of emergency for two weeks until April 26, seeking to curb the number of coronavirus cases that took a sharp leap to more than 4,000 by including rapid tests.

It is the second extension of quarantine and compulsory social isolation in the Andean country, after taking this measure for the first time in the middle of last month. The first confirmed case of a person with the virus in Peru appeared on March 6.

“We cannot let our guard down, we cannot decrease the effort we are making and having good results in the fight against coronavirus just at the most difficult stage,” Vizcarra said in a speech broadcast on television.

The president stated that the cases infected with the virus in Peru increased more than 1,300 to 4,342, including the results of thousands of rapid tests carried out in the last three days. As of Tuesday, confirmed cases totaled 2,954 with molecular tests requiring more time to analyze.

“With this new scientific evidence … it is necessary, it is essential to have to extend this state of emergency for two weeks,” said Vizcarra.

The current state of national emergency, which includes a nightly curfew, ended on April 12. The move, overseen by the military and police, virtually paralyzed the country’s economy, leaving millions without jobs.

Vizcarra invoked the population to respect the social isolation decreed to contain the spread of infections. “Let’s avoid leaving the house, it is all the secret to overcome this disease, let’s keep the virus still,” said the president.

(Report by Marco Aquino, Edited by Manuel Farías)